Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 37 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.

Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 37? There are a couple of teams involved in double gameweeks and the most appealing one to back appears to be ASTON VILLA. Steven Gerrard's men put in a good performance despite defeat to Liverpool and they now have two home games against Crystal Palace and Burnley. Elsewhere, EVERTON have two home games but a balance needs to be struck between targeting fixtures and expecting points to be returned from them.

However, Frank Lampard's side face Brentford and then Palace so they could see some positive returns. LIVERPOOL play in the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday so they aren't in fantasy football action until Tuesday - that's away at Southampton. MANCHESTER CITY will be hoping that they can continue on the path to another Premier League title as they travel to West Ham. One final team is LEICESTER. They may have a trip to Stamford Bridge but they do also face Watford at the weekend. What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 37? Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 37. Danny Ings Position: FWD

FWD FPL price: £7.7m

£7.7m Sky price: £9.1m

A couple of teams have double gameweeks and one of those is Aston Villa. With Ollie Watkins a potential injury doubt, there is appeal in bringing in Danny Ings. Villa host Crystal Palace on Sunday before taking on Burnley - who they beat 3-1 very recently - on Thursday. It's two potential home wins and it gives them the chance to score goals. Ings has scored in two of his last three outings while also providing an assist in the win over Norwich. Across his last four games, the striker has taken 13 shots, leading to an Infogol xG tally of 2.24. He's at the top-end of the 'mid-range' striker prices on FPL. However, based on the fixtures in Gameweek 37, it's a transfer well worth making. Aymeric Laporte Position: DEF

DEF FPL price: £6.0m

£6.0m Sky price: £9.1m

Manchester City have defensive injuries to contend with as they look to secure another Premier League title. Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker are all sidelined for the remainder of the campaign. Now he did go off in the 5-1 win over Wolves in midweek so it's worth checking Pep Guardiola's press conference ahead of Sunday's clash. If he is fit, it means that Aymeric Laporte will continue getting minutes without the worry of rotation across their remaining two games. They're not a double gameweek team but still worth targeting. You're getting a guaranteed starter in this City side - something that can only be said for a couple of players - and he's a decent enough price considering his role. While they are away at West Ham, City have an excellent defensive record on the road. They've averaged just 0.70 xGA per Premier League game on the road. Dejan Kulusevski Position: MID

MID FPL price: £6.3m

£6.3m Sky price: £8.1m

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are great attacking options, particularly as the latter is listed as a midfielder on FPL, but Dejan Kulusevski is a strong differential who can deliver across the final two games. Tottenham face Burnley at home before a final day meeting with relegated Norwich. They should have plenty of opportunity to find the net across those two contests. Kane and Son are a threat in front of goal but so is Kulusevski. Since signing in January, he's featured in 15 Premier League games - scoring three goals and contributing a further eight assists. Two of those were from the bench against Leicester so he's been producing even when he doesn't start - a really good characteristic for any fantasy football asset. Who is the best captain for Gameweek 37?