Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 33 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.

Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 33? The FA Cup means that some teams won't play across Saturday/Sunday but do feature in the midweek. It's presented a double gameweek for a handful of teams while the likes of Leeds don't feature at all. Those playing twice across Gameweek 33 are: Arsenal

Brighton

Burnley

Leicester

Manchester United

Newcastle

Southampton The eye-catching contest of the week is, of course, Liverpool v Manchester United on the Tuesday, while Chelsea take on Arsenal in a top-four clash the following day. LEICESTER's recent form has made them an attractive fantasy football option. They have two away games this week but they come against Newcastle and Everton - it's an opportunity for Brendan Rodgers' side to continue climbing the table. While they may only have a single game, LIVERPOOL coming up against a disorganised Manchester United unit could mean another comfortable victory for them in this fixture. TOTTENHAM's recent attacking performance has made their players interesting options - they face Brighton in Saturday's early kick-off. What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 33? Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 33. Daniel Amartey Position: DEF

DEF FPL price: £4.0m

£4.0m Sky price: £5.7m

A bargain option in defence and a contender to replace the popular - and now injured - Matt Doherty. Daniel Amartey is a bargain price and playing for a Leicester side involved in a double gameweek. Amartey has been a regular at centre-back for the Foxes for large parts of the second-half of the season. While Leicester now have options in that position, Rodgers will be keen not to expose them too much given their returns from long-term injuries. It means Amartey should get a decent amount of minutes across the two games. You're not going to get attacking returns but there will be points for playing and potential clean sheets. Amartey's price also means he's a good squad player going forward, one that can be left on the bench if other options emerge. James Maddison Position: MID

MID FPL price: £7.0m

£7.0m Sky price: £8.8m

Another Leicester player but their fixtures make them an appealing team to target, James Maddison has been in great form with points delivered in his last three outings. The attacking midfielder scored in the home win against Brentford and followed that up with consecutive assists against Manchester United and then Crystal Palace. In all competitions, Maddison has 13 goals and nine assists this season and remains a decent £7.0m price on the FPL game. With a 13.7% ownership rate, he's also a decent enough differential option at this late stage of the campaign. He averages 2.0 shots per Premier League game with his 1.3 key passes average the best in this Leicester squad - we can be optimistic of attacking returns across the next week. Dan Burn Position: DEF

DEF FPL price: £4.4m

£4.4m Sky price: £6.9m

Another potential Doherty replacement, Dan Burn is involved in a double gameweek with Newcastle playing two home fixtures. The key here is who they are against and the potential for Burn to post attacking returns in this contest. Eddie Howe's men come up against Leicester on Sunday before hosting Crystal Palace on the Wednesday. The issue that those two opponents have faced is defending set-pieces. Leicester's 16 conceded from free-kicks and corners, alongside Crystal Palace's 13, puts both in the top-three in this area. Step forward Dan Burn who provides a big presence in the air. The centre-back averages 4.1 aerials won per game with at least one shot coming in each of his last four. Don't be surprised to see his name on the scoresheet at some point across the next two. Who is the best captain for Gameweek 33?