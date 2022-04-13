Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 33 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.
The FA Cup means that some teams won't play across Saturday/Sunday but do feature in the midweek. It's presented a double gameweek for a handful of teams while the likes of Leeds don't feature at all.
Those playing twice across Gameweek 33 are:
The eye-catching contest of the week is, of course, Liverpool v Manchester United on the Tuesday, while Chelsea take on Arsenal in a top-four clash the following day.
LEICESTER's recent form has made them an attractive fantasy football option. They have two away games this week but they come against Newcastle and Everton - it's an opportunity for Brendan Rodgers' side to continue climbing the table.
While they may only have a single game, LIVERPOOL coming up against a disorganised Manchester United unit could mean another comfortable victory for them in this fixture.
TOTTENHAM's recent attacking performance has made their players interesting options - they face Brighton in Saturday's early kick-off.
Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 33.
A bargain option in defence and a contender to replace the popular - and now injured - Matt Doherty. Daniel Amartey is a bargain price and playing for a Leicester side involved in a double gameweek.
Amartey has been a regular at centre-back for the Foxes for large parts of the second-half of the season. While Leicester now have options in that position, Rodgers will be keen not to expose them too much given their returns from long-term injuries.
It means Amartey should get a decent amount of minutes across the two games. You're not going to get attacking returns but there will be points for playing and potential clean sheets.
Amartey's price also means he's a good squad player going forward, one that can be left on the bench if other options emerge.
Another Leicester player but their fixtures make them an appealing team to target, James Maddison has been in great form with points delivered in his last three outings.
The attacking midfielder scored in the home win against Brentford and followed that up with consecutive assists against Manchester United and then Crystal Palace.
In all competitions, Maddison has 13 goals and nine assists this season and remains a decent £7.0m price on the FPL game. With a 13.7% ownership rate, he's also a decent enough differential option at this late stage of the campaign.
He averages 2.0 shots per Premier League game with his 1.3 key passes average the best in this Leicester squad - we can be optimistic of attacking returns across the next week.
Another potential Doherty replacement, Dan Burn is involved in a double gameweek with Newcastle playing two home fixtures.
The key here is who they are against and the potential for Burn to post attacking returns in this contest. Eddie Howe's men come up against Leicester on Sunday before hosting Crystal Palace on the Wednesday.
The issue that those two opponents have faced is defending set-pieces. Leicester's 16 conceded from free-kicks and corners, alongside Crystal Palace's 13, puts both in the top-three in this area.
Step forward Dan Burn who provides a big presence in the air. The centre-back averages 4.1 aerials won per game with at least one shot coming in each of his last four. Don't be surprised to see his name on the scoresheet at some point across the next two.
There's a decision to be made here as to whether or not any double gameweek teams have appealing enough fixtures to give someone the captaincy.
You could argue that Leicester have the best double fixtures of the lot, meaning that someone like JAMES MADDISON would make an interesting differential option.
His recent form has been encouraging and contests against two sides towards the bottom end of the table can deliver attacking returns.
HARRY KANE will be a popular but sensible option given his form under Antonio Conte. He grabbed three assists against Aston Villa - the second time he has achieved that marker in his last three outings.
That's right, Kane has SEVEN assists across his last three games. When he's not scoring, he's helping others - it makes him a more than reliable fantasy football option at this stage.
On the Liverpool side of things, MOHAMED SALAH will remain a highly picked player despite just the one goal in his last five games. They will be fancied to capitalise on a poor Manchester United defence.
For United, they host Norwich at home on the Saturday and anything less than a comfortable win will be a disappointment. People will be targeting that game with the captaincy - the Liverpool game being an additional opportunity for points.
Safer options:
Alternative options:
