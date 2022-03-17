Sporting Life
Our latest fantasy football tips and advice

Fantasy Football tips and advice: Gameweek 30 transfers, selections and captain choices

By Tom Carnduff
10:38 · THU March 17, 2022

Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 30 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.

Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 30?

After a double gameweek in 29, Gameweek 30 provides very little for fantasy football players to get involved with.

There are only four games across the weekend, they are:

  • Wolves v Leeds (Fri, 20:00)
  • Aston Villa v Arsenal (Sat, 12:30)
  • Leicester v Brentford (Sun, 14:00)
  • Tottenham v West Ham (Sun, 16:30)

It means that this column will be shorter than usual and it's tough to say for certain to target a team because of the fixtures.

However, if the FREE HIT chip is available still, now is the time to use it. Many will be without a full squad and those able to get 11 players or more out will be able to take advantage.

If not, it's not necessarily worth losing points to bring in beyond the free transfers limit.

Eight players available is fine - with a decent captain option - and anything above is a bonus.

What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 30?

Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 30.

Gabriel Martinelli

  • Position: MID
  • FPL price: £5.3m
  • Sky price: £7.8m
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli

A slightly difficult one given the fact that Emile Smith Rowe's return to fitness gives Arsenal further options in the attacking areas but Gabriel Martinelli had an eye-catching night on Wednesday.

He constantly got the better of Trent Alexander-Arnold and looked incredibly lively throughout the 90 minutes. His performance deserved a goal contribution of some form.

Against Liverpool, Martinelli had three successful dribbles (second-highest on the pitch), one key pass, 60 touches (the highest by far of any attacking player) while also contributing a tackle.

Arsenal are involved in Gameweek 30 as they go to Villa. A repeat performance there will surely see Martinelli secure attacking returns.

Patrick Bamford

  • Position: FWD
  • FPL price: £7.7m
  • Sky price: £9.5m
Leeds striker Patrick Bamford

A fantasy football favourite last season, Patrick Bamford is back involved for Leeds and should start in their trip to Wolves on Friday night.

The forward has spent a lengthy period on the sideline through injury - missing completely from Gameweek 16 to 27 - but he played the first 45 minutes as Leeds beat Norwich last time out.

He's only featured in eight games this season, six starts, and has scored two goals from an average of 0.50 xG/95. It's easy to forget how well he contributes when he's been missing for so long.

Leeds have been good in attack under Jesse Marsch but just wasteful. Two of their three highest xG tallies this season have come under their new American head coach.

Who is the best captain for Gameweek 30?

Harry Kane celebrates his goal against Brighton

There's no Mohamed Salah this week so a lot of players are forced to look elsewhere when it comes to the armband.

The obvious choice looks to be HARRY KANE. The Tottenham striker netted twice in his two games in Gameweek 29.

He's coming into their home game with West Ham in great form and we can be optimistic of attacking returns again in that one.

His team mate DEJAN KULUSEVSKI continues to provide assists and he remains an attractive option for those who have him - his FPL ownership rate is rising with a place in 11.1% of teams ahead of Gameweek 30.

Elsewhere, Leeds' attacking showings under Jesse Marsch makes RAPHINHA an interesting alternative option. He got the assist for Joe Gelhardt's late winner against Norwich.

The fact that Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips are available will make Leeds a much stronger side too.

FPL: Gameweek 30 captain picks

Safer options:

  • Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski, Raphinha

Alternative options:

  • Patrick Bamford, Gabriel Martinelli, Son Heung-min

Sky Sports Fantasy Football: Gameweek 32 captain picks

Friday:

  • Patrick Bamford, Raul Jimenez, Raphinha

Saturday:

  • Alexandre Lacazette, Phillipe Coutinho, Gabriel Martinelli

Sunday:

  • Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison

