Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 30?

After a double gameweek in 29, Gameweek 30 provides very little for fantasy football players to get involved with.

There are only four games across the weekend, they are:

Wolves v Leeds (Fri, 20:00)

Aston Villa v Arsenal (Sat, 12:30)

Leicester v Brentford (Sun, 14:00)

Tottenham v West Ham (Sun, 16:30)

It means that this column will be shorter than usual and it's tough to say for certain to target a team because of the fixtures.

However, if the FREE HIT chip is available still, now is the time to use it. Many will be without a full squad and those able to get 11 players or more out will be able to take advantage.

If not, it's not necessarily worth losing points to bring in beyond the free transfers limit.

Eight players available is fine - with a decent captain option - and anything above is a bonus.

What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 30?

Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 30.

Gabriel Martinelli