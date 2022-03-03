Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 28 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.

Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 28? Eight teams have a double gameweek and they are worth targeting. Those involved in the double gameweek are: Aston Villa

Chelsea

Leeds

Newcastle

Norwich

Southampton

Watford

Wolves There's an element of uncertainty about LEEDS following their switch of head coach. Marcelo Bielsa has left and Jesse Marsch is in - they face Leicester (A) before a home contest against Aston Villa on the Thursday. Other teams of interest include SOUTHAMPTON who travel to Villa on Saturday before a home contest against Newcastle. Ralph Hasenhuttl's men have been in good form and will fancy their chances of taking maximum points from their two games. CHELSEA's victory over Luton in the FA Cup means they now face Norwich on the Thursday too. It's two away games, but they come against the struggling Canaries and Burnley. In terms of those in single gameweeks, ARSENAL catch the eye as they go to Watford on Sunday, while LIVERPOOL will always be of interest in any home game - they face West Ham in Saturday's late kick-off. What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 28? Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 28. Raphinha Position: MID

MID FPL price: £6.5m

£6.5m Sky price: £8.3m

It's slightly surprising to see that Raphinha is only in 15.6% of FPL teams but now looks to be the time to bring him in - or consider the Leeds winger if he's previously held a spot in your side. Marsch's appointment at Elland Road is intended to galvanise a team in the relegation battle. Raphinha only has one goal in his last eight but tactical tweaks may benefit him. The likelihood is that Raphinha will operate as an inside forward and that suits his skill set. He should have more opportunities to cut inside and shoot which will mean more attacking returns. Some may be looking at taking out the Brazilian winger - it appears to be the perfect opportunity to do the opposite. Joe Gelhardt Position: FWD

FWD FPL price: £4.6m

£4.6m Sky price: £6.6m

Without trying to go all Leeds, Leeds, Leeds in this column - the Marsch appointment does open up the likelihood of Leeds playing with two strikers. This is a risk but Joe Gelhardt may be one to look at. He's a bargain £4.6m on FPL and finds himself in 2.4% of teams. The forward has seen Premier League minutes with a goal coming off the bench against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - he also won two penalties in the weeks after. The ideal is that he starts matches - presenting a playing striker for fantasy football players at a bargain price - and with that should come attacking returns in the form of goals and assists. This may not work out and it is a gamble - but at this stage of the season it's one worth trying if you're looking to make up ground in leagues. Reece James Position: DEF

DEF FPL price: £6.2m

£6.2m Sky price: £8.9m

Reece James has been sidelined through injury but a return in both Cup games over the past few days has made him a name of interest for fantasy football players. Prior to the injury, James was posting attacking returns with goals and assists alongside clean sheets. From Gameweek 9 to 12, he returned hauls of 13, 21 and 12 points. He's the most expensive Chelsea defender available at £6.2m on FPL but it's worth it when we consider that he is playing as a winger in attack. Without the injury, it's likely he'd be their top points scorer too. Others are starting to look at James now - particularly with the double gameweek - and he can reward owners given Chelsea's fixtures. Who is the best captain for Gameweek 28?