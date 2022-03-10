Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 29 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.

Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 29? A number of teams are involved in the double gameweek. They are: Arsenal

Brighton

Everton

Liverpool

Newcastle

Tottenham They are the teams to target for obvious reasons. LIVERPOOL stand out as they face Brighton in Saturday's early kick-off before a contest at Arsenal. That second fixture looks tricky but nobody involved in the double gameweek has two 'easy' looking games. Considering Liverpool's form, many will be looking at the big hitters here. For attackers, TOTTENHAM are a team to consider. They face Manchester United and Brighton - two sides struggling defensively in recent weeks. Newcastle face tricky away contests at Chelsea and Everton while Arsenal have that Liverpool contest to contend with. Of those in single gameweeks, LEEDS face fellow strugglers Norwich while SOUTHAMPTON - with their great home form - face Watford.

What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 29? Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 29. Alexandre Lacazette Position: FWD

FWD FPL price: £8.3m

£8.3m Sky price: £9.4m

Alexandre Lacazette is a player who has been mentioned in this column before but he's definitely worth including if he isn't in teams already. The Arsenal striker has turned from poacher to provider (and you can read more about that here), delivering seven assists - all of which have come in the last nine games. The Gunners have a double gameweek followed by a fixture in Gameweek 30 - one of only a couple of teams to do so. So you're getting three games from the striker over the course of seven days. He's also a reasonable price from a striker and, with an ownership rate of 5.6%, a strong differential option. Dejan Kulusevski Position: MID

MID FPL price: £6.1m

£6.1m Sky price: £8.1m

Another player who has been mentioned previously, Dejan Kulusevski has been in great form since joining Tottenham in January. He grabbed two assists as Spurs battered Everton 5-0 in midweek - that makes it two goals and three assists in his last four contests. Despite recent great performances, he is only in 3.9% of FPL teams which is surprising. His price remains very attractive for a midfielder too at just £6.1m. Tottenham are a great team to target in the coming weeks. They have a double gameweek followed by a fixture in Gameweek 30. Che Adams Position: FWD

FWD FPL price: £7.0m

£7.0m Sky price: £8.2m

A bit more expensive for a Southampton player but Che Adams was in great form prior to Gameweek 28. From Gameweek 24 to 27, Adams returned three goals and an assist alongside FPL bonus points during that period. Many look to Armando Broja but it's Adams who has been delivering recently. The Saints only have one game in Gameweek 29 but it's Watford at home. They are unbeaten in their last 12 games in front of their own supporters - Watford have just one win in their last nine away. At 7.5% FPL ownership, Adams remains a differential option up front. Who is the best captain for Gameweek 29?