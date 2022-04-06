Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 32 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.

Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 32? Manchester City facing Liverpool means it's difficult to get involved in that fixture. There's a case to be made for all three outcomes and it'll be a tough one for fantasy football players. MANCHESTER UNITED will be optimistic of victory as they travel to take on struggling Everton at Goodison Park. Frank Lampard's team have struggled in attack on the whole while defensively they have been allowing opportunities. It should be a fairly comfortable away victory. Elsewhere, LEEDS have shown really promising signs in attack since the managerial switch and they travel to fellow strugglers Watford on Saturday. TOTTENHAM have been in great form under Antonio Conte with their attacking numbers very eye-catching. Harry Kane is likely to be a popular captaincy option for those who have him. What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 32? Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 32. Matt Doherty Position: DEF

DEF FPL price: £4.9m

£4.9m Sky price: £7.6m

One player who has benefitted from Antonio Conte's arrival at Tottenham is Matt Doherty. The flying full-back grabbed a goal and an assist in the 5-1 hammering of Newcastle last time out. While primarily a right sided player, he demonstrated on Sunday that he can slot into left wing-back when required. He's had three assists across his last six outings, with two goals across that period. Doherty has had at least one shot in his each of his last six Premier League games too. While Tottenham have been hit-and-miss when it comes to clean sheets, the defender has been posting attacking returns. He's a bargain price of £4.9m for a player involved in a top-four battling side. Six of their remaining eight games are against sides rated '2' on the FDR. Tyrick Mitchell Position: DEF

DEF FPL price: £4.5m

£4.5m Sky price: £7.0m

A player whose form this season led to involvement in Gareth Southgate's England side. Tyrick Mitchell has been rewarding fantasy football owners with clean sheets in recent weeks. He's also a bargain price given he's involved in a top-half team. His last three outings have returned a total of 20 points on FPL - yet only 1.3% of players have him in their team. What's better is that Palace don't face any side rated above '3' on FPL's FDR between now and the end of the season. There is huge potential for further clean sheets to come for Patrick Vieira's in-form team. Sky Sports Fantasy Football players will want to note his tackles tiers returns. It's the defensive side of things that has us interested though with Palace averaging 1.31 xGA per Premier League game. Their total xGA tally is the sixth-best in England's top-flight. Jack Harrison Position: MID

MID FPL price: £5.5m

£5.5m Sky price: £8.0m

I've been interested in Leeds attacking players since Jesse Marsch took over at the club and their underlying numbers are promising for when it comes to scoring goals. In Marsch's first five games, Leeds have averaged 2.06 xG per outing. They've also scored six goals in their last three and will be confident of more as they travel to struggling Watford. All eyes are usually on Raphinha when it comes to Leeds midfielders but there is a case to bring in Jack Harrison as a differential. He's scored in their last two games. Harrison has been averaging 0.31 xG per game under Marsch but he's seen 1.29 xG in the last two where he's found the net. The winger has every chance of striking again this weekend. Who is the best captain for Gameweek 32?

The huge game between Manchester City and Liverpool creates some tricky captaincy decisions this weekend. You know you're fairly safe giving the armband to Mohamed Salah but this looks like a fixture to avoid completely. It'll be great entertainment to watch - particularly as a neutral - but there are too many questions surrounding it to give it any serious fantasy football involvements. Of course, you're not going to bench Salah, Joao Cancelo or Kevin De Bruyne. Instead, HARRY KANE can shine for a Spurs side in great attacking form. The showings under Antonio Conte have been hugely positive and they are really shining when going forward.

Tottenham averaging 2.45 xG per game across their last six Premier League contests. Averaging 0.98 xGA per game across that period too. pic.twitter.com/EX0hu426hm — Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) April 3, 2022

You can also include Son Heung-min or Dejan Kulusevski when it comes to picking options in this attack, but it's difficult to look past Kane if he is in fantasy football squads. Elsewhere, while Manchester United have hardly inspired under Ralf Rangnick, Everton have been woeful with Frank Lampard at the helm and have offered very little in attack. A brave(ish) option may be looking to a United defender in the hope of double clean sheet points with the captaincy. However, we can confidently predict that CRISTIANO RONALDO will be a popular captaincy option among those who have him.

Frank Lampard's Everton have averaged just 0.50 xG per game across their last six Premier League contests.



In that same period, their xGA per game average has been 1.85. pic.twitter.com/9mqhc55hs4 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) April 3, 2022