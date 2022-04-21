Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 34 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.

Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 34? Two teams are involved in a double gameweek - CHELSEA and MANCHESTER UNITED - but you struggle to really get motivated to include any players from the latter there given recent performances. Even with a big defeat at home to Arsenal last time out, Chelsea attacking assets remain strong options given their showings in front of goal - it's the defensive side of things that we want to avoid. Elsewhere, MANCHESTER CITY have a home contest against Watford and it shouldn't be anything but a comfortable victory - expected points from those in sky blue. LIVERPOOL take on Everton in the Merseyside derby and you would fancy another big win for Jurgen Klopp's men. The usual likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk should return points. NEWCASTLE's good form under Eddie Howe will make them an interesting option as they travel to Norwich. What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 34? Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 34. Kai Havertz Position: MID

MID FPL price: £7.9m

£7.9m Sky price: £9.5m

Chelsea were well beaten by Arsenal in midweek - losing 4-2 at Stamford Bridge - but it's worth targeting attacking options as they are involved in a double gameweek. Romelu Lukaku's uninspiring performance in that defeat means that Kai Havertz should return at CF and he has been in great form. He's netted five goals in his last six Premier League outings. One of those was that sub appearance against Arsenal while he was taken off at half-time against Southampton with the result already secure. They come up against a West Ham side who have conceded 1.65 xG or above in each of their last four outings, while Manchester United saw 2.16 xGA for four goals against Liverpool. Havertz will get opportunities to strike. Miguel Almiron Position: MID

MID FPL price: £5.0m

£5.0m Sky price: £7.4m

Newcastle's great form under Eddie Howe means they are now level on points with Brighton in 10th. They have not only retained their Premier League status, they have top-half on their mind. Miguel Almiron scored the winner as they beat Crystal Palace in midweek and his performance there gives hope for more attacking returns as they go to all-but-relegated Norwich on Saturday. Almiron had a huge seven shots in the win over Palace - two of which were on target - and he should be in line for another start given recent showings. It may well be a case of transferring him back out after as they play Liverpool, Manchester City and then Arsenal but we can be hopeful of another goal this weekend. Phil Foden Position: MID

MID FPL price: £7.8m

£7.8m Sky price: £9.6m

While Manchester City have plenty of options for attacking rotation, Phil Foden's run of Premier League appearances makes him an appealing fantasy football option. He scored as City returned to the top of the Premier League table with a 3-0 win over Brighton and we can be hopeful of more attacking returns as Pep Guardiola's side host struggling Watford on Saturday. Foden has posted at least two shots in seven of his last eight Premier League games - the one that fell short was that 2-2 draw with Liverpool. Watford are towards the top for xGA this season with their average per game working out at 1.71 per game. Foden's averaged 0.38 xG per 95 minutes in the league this season - he can strike here. Who is the best captain for Gameweek 34?