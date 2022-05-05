Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 36 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.

Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 36? It's a huge point in the fantasy football season. A double Gameweek 36 presents the perfect opportunity to make up points on others in mini-leagues alongside the overall standings. There are a couple of teams to target for the next seven days or so. Not everyone has two games this time around so it's best to go for those playing more than once to maximise points return. The first of which is LEICESTER. Even with European involvement prior to their first game, playing relegation candidates Everton followed by relegated Norwich - both at home - should mean two wins with goals. Defensively, there is rotation there and you might not get two games out of a centre-back. Instead, looking to the midfield and the attack given the fixtures will likely bring higher rewards. Elsewhere, MANCHESTER CITY will be looking to bounce back from that hugely disappointing defeat to Real Madrid. They face Newcastle at home before a trip away to Wolves. They know the importance of victory at this stage of the campaign with the title now the only hope of silverware. Alternatives include WATFORD, who face Crystal Palace and then Everton. Relegation is inevitable for Roy Hodgson's men but they may start performing better once the pressure is off. What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 36? Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 36. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Position: MID

MID FPL price: £4.4m

£4.4m Sky price: £6.6m

This is an interesting move if you're planning to use the Bench Boost chip on FPL, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is a cheap midfielder who could prove to be a solid differential across Leicester's two games. The midfielder scored and got an assist in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in Gameweek 33 and has posted four shots across his last three Premier League games. For Sky Sports Fantasy Football players, Dewsbury-Hall also hit Tackles Tier 2 against both Newcastle and Everton and the fact they play the latter again here gives hope to a further three points in this area. He may well surprise us with a goal but his 1.1 key passes per Premier League game average can easily lead to assists. At such a low price, he frees up budget elsewhere while also contributing points. Kasper Schmeichel Position: GK

GK FPL price: £4.9m

£4.9m Sky price: £7.1m

Another Leicester option but again a good one to include if the Bench Boost is on the cards, Kasper Schmeichel will be involved in both games and has huge clean sheet potential. In Everton and Norwich, Leicester play two sides who sit in the bottom-three for xGF this season. Norwich are also bottom for actual goals scored with a tiny 22 coming from their 34 outings this season. Leicester's defensive showings have been questionable this season but it's difficult to ignore someone like Schmeichel going into this gameweek given the fixtures. He's at the higher end of the mid-range pricing for goalkeepers but well worth including if budget allows. Gabriel Jesus Position: FWD

FWD FPL price: £8.6m

£8.6m Sky price: £9.6m

As with any City asset, 'Pep Roulette' is an issue and it could be even more so following that collapse against Real Madrid in midweek. However, Gabriel Jesus' Premier League form has been fantastic. The forward netted four in the 5-1 hammering of Watford and then followed it up with a goal against Leeds. Add in his strike against Liverpool and it means he's scored six goals across his last three league starts. Across his last ten league games, Jesus has been averaging a significant 0.75 xG/95. If he can continue on this form over the next two games then it will be a gameweek filled with points. While rotation is possible, City's desire for the league title means they have to go strong in every game. It doesn't make a lot of sense to change an attack that's scored nine goals in the last two Premier League contests. Who is the best captain for Gameweek 36?