Gameweek 24 is upon us this weekend, with the return of European football meaning the big-hitters must rotate squads carefully to manage the added fixtures.
After a seismic clash between Arsenal and Manchester City blew the title race wide open on Wednesday, the Premier League's top five teams - and Fantasy Football punters alike - might be relieved to know that the elites all avoid each other this weekend.
A lower-octane set of fixtures might lead to more open games, though there are important appointments down the bottom end of the table, with struggling sides lining up to do battle in veritable relegation six-pointers.
The FPL Gameweek 24 deadline is Saturday February 18 at 11:00 GMT, with the first game kicking off at 12:30.
There's no double gameweek this time around, so there's no advantage to be gleaned from teams doubling up on games.
That's not to say there aren't obvious candidates in the fixture stakes, however.
Fresh from their potentially pivotal 3-1 win over Arsenal, MANCHESTER CITY are visited by Nottingham Forest. While the upcoming Champions League clash with RB Leipzig next week will be on Pep Guardiola's radar, the champions should still have more than enough to get past their opponents.
CHELSEA host a Southampton side seemingly doomed to drop into the Championship. The Saints' off-field turmoil with Nathan Jones' sacking and the subsequent failure to appoint Jesse Marsch should fall into the home side's hands, with Graham Potter's men fully expected to make it five unbeaten in the league.
BRENTFORD are due a visit from a Crystal Palace side without a win in six league games, while LEICESTER's trip to Manchester United is also worth consideration - the Foxes have seven points from their last three matches and face a Red Devils side who must contend with a Europa League tie against Barcelona either side of the game.
With a few eye-catching match-ups this weekend, we turn our attention to the league's form teams.
And with previously endangered teams now stringing together positive results, not all of our picks fetch a hefty fee.
Leicester turned Tottenham over last Saturday, with their second four-goal haul in two gameweeks showing just how far Brendan Rodgers' men have come since their torrid start to the campaign.
True, there is still work to be done if they are to be assured of safety, but that can only benefit those who take a chance on Foxes players gunning to preserve their golden form and make relegation fears fade.
Barnes was one of four scorers in the win over Spurs in Gameweek 23 and he could be considered unlucky not to have bagged a brace, with a strong second-half strike ruled out for a marginal offside. He also teed up Kelechi Iheanacho in the victory at Villa Park in Gameweek 22 and scored another in the draw with Brighton the match prior.
His nine goal involvements this term better his expected goal involvement (xGI) of 7.03, highlighting a player performing with confidence.
With Leicester on a run of three games unbeaten, the midfielder heads to Old Trafford on white-hot form, up against a Manchester United side with Barcelona on their mind.
For £7.8m, you can do a lot worse than Riyad Mahrez.
With five goals and four assists to his name, the points boost the Algerian brings is clear.
The one element that can put Fantasy Football players off the midfielder is City's tendency to chop and change their personnel; Mahrez's figures are exceptional when you consider he has started only 11 times.
But while Guardiola's team selections can be difficult to predict at the best of times, Mahrez's exit after an hour of the win over Arsenal does suggest an element of planning from the City boss.
Not since January 5 has he featured for fewer than 58 minutes and for the benefits he brings, Mahrez is a worthy inclusion against Forest, where his team will be keen to make the most of their new found advantage atop the Premier League table.
If purse strings are tight, fear not - reliable defenders don't always come with a premium price tag.
Brentford's form is the envy of the Premier League's middle belt as prospective pushes for Europe are made; the Bees have not lost in the league since late October.
Ben Mee has been a key part of a solid defence that has conceded just once in four games, playing every minute.
What's more, he got on the scoresheet in the win over Southampton. Get yourself a man who can do both.
Weren't expecting this one, were you?
Fancy being the envy of the group chat? Pin your colours to BEN MEE this weekend.
Granted, he isn't a flashy pick, but he's as close to a shoo-in for a starting place as you are likely to find, so carries little risk of wasting your captaincy.
And while the masses lump on an Erling Haaland, who may or may not feature given City's opposition and pending Champions League commitments, why not take a chance on a key component of one of the league's in-form teams?
The Bees have looked sturdy at the back in recent weeks and Palace come into their meeting having scored just three in six.
What's more, he may just surprise you in front of goal.
