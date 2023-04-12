Talks between Southampton and Jesse Marsch have broken down, meaning there is a new favourite to be the next Saints boss.
It was widely expected that Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds just over a week ago, was to be appointed the new manager at St. Mary's, but on Wednesday it was reported that talks had broken down between the club and the American.
The stumbling block was around contract duration, and after both parties agreed to walk away, Southampton are back to the drawing board.
Saints, who sit bottom of the Premier League, sacked Nathan Jones earlier this week, and face a trip to Chelsea on Saturday as they bid to stay in the top flight.
Money has come for caretaker manager Ruben Selles to be the next permanent manager, with Sky Bet paying out on that market if he oversees 10 competitive matches.
This is to be Selles second stint as caretaker manager this season alone, as he oversaw Southampton's Carabao Cup win on penalties over Sheffield Wednesday following the dismissal of Ralph Hasenhuttl.
Marsch is still installed as second favourite according to the market, suggesting there is a chance both he and the club return to the table to reignite talks of him becoming the new manager.
Steven Gerrard, who was sacked by Aston Villa earlier this season, is at 9/1, while former Saints boss Mauricio Pochettino is priced at 16/1 for a shock return to the club.
