It was widely expected that Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds just over a week ago, was to be appointed the new manager at St. Mary's, but on Wednesday it was reported that talks had broken down between the club and the American.

The stumbling block was around contract duration, and after both parties agreed to walk away, Southampton are back to the drawing board.

Saints, who sit bottom of the Premier League, sacked Nathan Jones earlier this week, and face a trip to Chelsea on Saturday as they bid to stay in the top flight.

Money has come for caretaker manager Ruben Selles to be the next permanent manager, with Sky Bet paying out on that market if he oversees 10 competitive matches.