FA Cup third round replays betting preview: Prediction & tips for Tottenham v Middlesbrough & Newcastle v Rochdale

Paul Higham has two best bets for Tuesday's FA Cup action as Spurs host Boro and Rochdale look to upset Newcastle.
Recommended bets
2pts Tottenham to beat Middlesbrough & under 3.5 match goals at 11/10
1pt Rochdale to score against Newcastle at 11/10
Tottenham v Middlesbrough
There is surely no doubt that Spurs are taking this seriously, everything we know about Jose Mourinho tells us that silverware is his primary objective and ending Tottenham’s 12-year wait to actually use their trophy cabinet again would be another feather in his cap.
The old Mourinho bus came out and was parked in front of Liverpool for most of their game, but they showed in the second half that when the handbrake is released they still have plenty of attacking ability even without Harry Kane.
Kane, though, is the focal point of the attack, the clinical exclamation point of Tottenham’s pleasing build-up play, and had he played on Saturday they may well have taken points off the league leaders. It could be a role reversal in this replay with Spurs tasked with breaking down Jonathan Woodgate’s well-drilled unit.
Boro have hit top form under Woodgate and only a late Derby goal denied them a fifth straight win in the Championship, which included two hugely impressive away wins at West Brom and Preston – two of the toughest trips in the division.
Woodgate's side also conceded just one goal in those four wins and that coupled with the lack of Kane for Spurs would put us in the direction of not too many goals being scored on the night. Boro should give a really good account of themselves here but it's hard to see them completing the upset.
Spurs should win, and although there could be even fewer goals than predicted there's still just enough in the price to give us an extra goal just to be on the safe side.
Best bet: Tottenham to win & under 3.5 goals in match at 11/10
Round Three replays
Newcastle v Rochdale
Rochdale could become an unlikely cup side this season, having taken Manchester United to penalties in the Carabao Cup and now forcing a replay against Newcastle – meaning the Sky Bet League One side will have enjoyed two fantastic away days this season.
Sitting in 18th in the league, Brian Barry-Murphy’s side need to keep an eye out for taking their eye off the ball and possibly slipping further into trouble, but this could also be a huge confidence booster and they can go up to St James’ Park and enjoy the occasion.
40-year-old striker Aaron Wilbraham scored the equaliser at Spotland, and he told us that the squad fancy giving it a real go at Newcastle given that Steve Bruce is really struggling for injuries. After all, if they can take Man Utd all the way then why not an injury-stricken Magpies?
Bruce has vowed to select a strong side but there's surely a limit to just how strong that can be with his catalogue of injuries, and Rochdale have vowed to give it a go, so there's more than just a hope that they can find the net.
Dale have scored in 10 of their last 13, while Newcastle have just two clean sheets in 15 so, with Newcastle a prohibitive price in most win markets and combinations, get on the visitors to at least find the net.