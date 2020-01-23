Tranmere Rovers v Watford

Tranmere Rovers v WatfordEnglish FA Cup at Prenton Park
23-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 10,039REF: T Harrington
Tranmere Rovers
Emmanuel Monthe 36'
Paul Mullin 104'
2 - 1
AET
HT: 1-0
FT: 1-1
Watford
Kaylen Hinds 68'
- Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Watford 1.
- 120+1'Second Half Extra Time ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Watford 1.
- 120'Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Callum Whelan.
- 118'Stefan Payne (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 118'Foul by Mason Barrett (Watford).
- 117'Foul by Liam Ridehalgh (Tranmere Rovers).
- 117'Callum Whelan (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 117'Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Stefan Payne replaces Paul Mullin.
- 111'Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 111'Foul by Jayden Bennetts (Watford).
- 109'Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Calum Woods replaces Corey Taylor.
- 109'Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 109'Foul by José Holebas (Watford).
- 107'Attempt blocked. Callum Whelan (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 105'Second Half Extra Time begins Tranmere Rovers 2, Watford 1.
- 105'Substitution, Watford. Henry Wise replaces Domingos Quina.
- 105+1'First Half Extra Time ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Watford 1.
- 105+1'Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
- 105+1'Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
- 104'Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Watford 1. Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Corey Taylor.
- 102'Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 100'Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Harvey Gilmour replaces Neil Danns.
- 99'Substitution, Watford. Jayden Bennetts replaces Joseph Hungbo.
- 96'Corner, Watford. Conceded by Scott Davies.
- 96'Attempt saved. Callum Whelan (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 94'Corner, Watford. Conceded by Emmanuel Monthe.
- 93'Jake Caprice (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 93'Foul by Joseph Hungbo (Watford).
- 90'First Half Extra Time begins Tranmere Rovers 1, Watford 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Watford 1.
- 90+4'Attempt missed. Neil Danns (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 90+3'David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+3'Foul by Sam Dalby (Watford).
- 89'David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 89'Foul by Sam Dalby (Watford).
- 87'Attempt blocked. Neil Danns (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 84'Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 83'Neil Danns (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 83'Foul by José Holebas (Watford).
- 83'Foul by David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers).
- 83'Sam Dalby (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 81'Substitution, Watford. Sam Dalby replaces João Pedro because of an injury.
- 79'Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Foul by João Pedro (Watford).
- 78'Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 77'Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 76'Attempt missed. Christian Kabasele (Watford) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 75'Corner, Watford. Conceded by Peter Clarke.
- 72'Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 72'Foul by João Pedro (Watford).
- 71'Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
- 68'Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Watford 1. Kaylen Hinds (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
- 67'Corner, Watford. Conceded by Jake Caprice.
- 66'Foul by Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers).
- 66'(Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 65'Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Mason Barrett.
- 64'Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Paul Mullin replaces Morgan Ferrier.
- 64'Attempt missed. Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
- 63'Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 63'Foul by Bayli Spencer-Adams (Watford).
- 63'José Holebas (Watford) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.
- 62'Foul by David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers).
- 62'Domingos Quina (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 55'Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 55'Foul by Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).
- 55'Joseph Hungbo (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 49'Attempt missed. Andre Gray (Watford) header from the centre of the box is too high.
- 49'Attempt saved. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 48'Attempt saved. Liam Ridehalgh (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 47'Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by José Holebas.
- 45'Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 1, Watford 0.
- 45'Substitution, Watford. Kaylen Hinds replaces Tom Dele-Bashiru.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Watford 0.
- 45+1'Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
- 45+1'Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
- 45+1'Attempt blocked. Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 45'Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 45'Foul by José Holebas (Watford).
- 43'Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 43'Foul by Joseph Hungbo (Watford).
- 42'Foul by Liam Ridehalgh (Tranmere Rovers).
- 42'Callum Whelan (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 39'Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Foul by Callum Whelan (Watford).
- 36'Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Watford 0. Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
- 35'Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Mason Barrett.
- 34'Foul by Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers).
- 34'Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 32'Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 32'Foul by Andre Gray (Watford).
- 32'Attempt missed. Neil Danns (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 31'Attempt blocked. Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
- 31'Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 31'Foul by Christian Kabasele (Watford).
- 30'Attempt blocked. Domingos Quina (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 29'Attempt missed. Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
- 28'Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 28'Liam Ridehalgh (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Foul by Callum Whelan (Watford).
- 27'David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 27'Foul by João Pedro (Watford).
- 24'Attempt missed. Neil Danns (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 22'Attempt missed. Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
- 21'Attempt missed. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
- 19'Foul by Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).
- 19'Callum Whelan (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 17'Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 17'Foul by Domingos Quina (Watford).
- 15'Hand ball by Andre Gray (Watford).
- 10'Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 8'David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Foul by Andre Gray (Watford).
- 4'Attempt blocked. Joseph Hungbo (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 3'Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 3'Foul by Andre Gray (Watford).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.