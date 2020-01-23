Tranmere Rovers v Watford

English FA Cup at Prenton Park
23-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 10,039REF: T Harrington

Tranmere Rovers

Emmanuel Monthe  36'
Paul Mullin  104'
2 - 1
AET
HT: 1-0
FT: 1-1

Watford

Kaylen Hinds  68'
  • FT
    Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Watford 1.
  • 120+1'
    Second Half Extra Time ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Watford 1.
  • 120'
    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Callum Whelan.
  • 118'
    Stefan Payne (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 118'
    Foul by Mason Barrett (Watford).
  • 117'
    Foul by Liam Ridehalgh (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 117'
    Callum Whelan (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 117'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Stefan Payne replaces Paul Mullin.
  • 111'
    Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 111'
    Foul by Jayden Bennetts (Watford).
  • 109'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Calum Woods replaces Corey Taylor.
  • 109'
    Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 109'
    Foul by José Holebas (Watford).
  • 107'
    Attempt blocked. Callum Whelan (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 105'
    Second Half Extra Time begins Tranmere Rovers 2, Watford 1.
  • 105'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Watford. Henry Wise replaces Domingos Quina.
  • 105+1'
    First Half Extra Time ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Watford 1.
  • 105+1'
    Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
  • 105+1'
    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
  • 104'
    Goal
    Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Watford 1. Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Corey Taylor.
  • 102'
    Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 100'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Harvey Gilmour replaces Neil Danns.
  • 99'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Watford. Jayden Bennetts replaces Joseph Hungbo.
  • 96'
    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Scott Davies.
  • 96'
    Attempt saved. Callum Whelan (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 94'
    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Emmanuel Monthe.
  • 93'
    Jake Caprice (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 93'
    Foul by Joseph Hungbo (Watford).
  • 90'
    First Half Extra Time begins Tranmere Rovers 1, Watford 1.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Watford 1.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt missed. Neil Danns (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 90+3'
    David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Sam Dalby (Watford).
  • 89'
    David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 89'
    Foul by Sam Dalby (Watford).
  • 87'
    Attempt blocked. Neil Danns (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 84'
    Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 83'
    Neil Danns (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 83'
    Foul by José Holebas (Watford).
  • 83'
    Foul by David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 83'
    Sam Dalby (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Watford. Sam Dalby replaces João Pedro because of an injury.
  • 79'
    Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Foul by João Pedro (Watford).
  • 78'
    Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 77'
    Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 76'
    Attempt missed. Christian Kabasele (Watford) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 75'
    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Peter Clarke.
  • 72'
    Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 72'
    Foul by João Pedro (Watford).
  • 71'
    Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
  • 68'
    Goal
    Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Watford 1. Kaylen Hinds (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
  • 67'
    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Jake Caprice.
  • 66'
    Foul by Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 66'
    (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 65'
    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Mason Barrett.
  • 64'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Paul Mullin replaces Morgan Ferrier.
  • 64'
    Attempt missed. Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
  • 63'
    Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 63'
    Foul by Bayli Spencer-Adams (Watford).
  • 63'
    José Holebas (Watford) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.
  • 62'
    Foul by David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 62'
    Domingos Quina (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 55'
    Yellow Card
    Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 55'
    Foul by Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 55'
    Joseph Hungbo (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 50'
    Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 49'
    Attempt missed. Andre Gray (Watford) header from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 49'
    Attempt saved. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 48'
    Attempt saved. Liam Ridehalgh (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 47'
    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by José Holebas.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 1, Watford 0.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Watford. Kaylen Hinds replaces Tom Dele-Bashiru.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Watford 0.
  • 45+1'
    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
  • 45+1'
    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt blocked. Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 45'
    Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 45'
    Foul by José Holebas (Watford).
  • 43'
    Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 43'
    Foul by Joseph Hungbo (Watford).
  • 42'
    Foul by Liam Ridehalgh (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 42'
    Callum Whelan (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 39'
    Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Foul by Callum Whelan (Watford).
  • 36'
    Goal
    Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Watford 0. Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
  • 35'
    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Mason Barrett.
  • 34'
    Foul by Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 34'
    Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 32'
    Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 32'
    Foul by Andre Gray (Watford).
  • 32'
    Attempt missed. Neil Danns (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 31'
    Attempt blocked. Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
  • 31'
    Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 31'
    Foul by Christian Kabasele (Watford).
  • 30'
    Attempt blocked. Domingos Quina (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 29'
    Attempt missed. Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 28'
    Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 28'
    Liam Ridehalgh (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Callum Whelan (Watford).
  • 27'
    David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 27'
    Foul by João Pedro (Watford).
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Neil Danns (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 22'
    Attempt missed. Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
  • 21'
    Attempt missed. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 19'
    Foul by Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 19'
    Callum Whelan (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 17'
    Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 17'
    Foul by Domingos Quina (Watford).
  • 15'
    Hand ball by Andre Gray (Watford).
  • 10'
    Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 8'
    David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Foul by Andre Gray (Watford).
  • 4'
    Attempt blocked. Joseph Hungbo (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 3'
    Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 3'
    Foul by Andre Gray (Watford).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.