FA Cup tips: Port Vale vs Sunderland, predictions, best bets and preview

SUNDERLAND have been riding the crest of a wave since May.

They beat Coventry in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg with a goal two minutes from time. Dan Ballard took them to Wembley with a 123rd-minute header from a corner in the second leg. They then came from behind to beat Sheffield United at Wembley with goals in the 76th minute then the fifth minute of injury time to win promotion to the Premier League.

The Black Cats then invested heavily in the summer, somewhere in the region of £150m, going for a mix of proven pedigree and untapped potential, and it paid dividends.

In the top flight they went 12 games unbeaten at the Stadium of Light, beat rivals Newcastle and have picked up results against Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Looking back, it’s hard to believe they were 1/3 to go down in mid-August. After the win at Elland Road in midweek, they have moved up to the magical 40-point mark and can be backed as big as 400/1 for relegation at the time of writing.

Regis Le Bris must be delighted with the way his side's campaign is going and crucially ahead of this weekend's FA Cup fifth-round clash with Port Vale, his side can focus solely on this competition.