FA Cup tips: Leeds vs Norwich, predictions, best bets and preview

Leeds can count themselves more than a little unfortunate with how this season has played out at the bottom of the Premier League table.
Having performed admirably as a newly-promoted club they have 31 points after 29 fixtures - enough for survival in three of the last five years.
It's highly unlikely that will not be enough this term - although Tottenham are doing their best to ease their rivals' concerns - with the most common total of 36 points, or even the landmark 40, looking like more realistic targets.
Had Leeds beaten Sunderland at Elland Road on Tuesday, Daniel Farke could potentially have afforded to target this FA Cup tie, with eight days to recover for a trip to Crystal Palace. As much as the German coach might want to book a place in the quarter-finals, he will be very aware that success or failure this season will not be judged on how his team performs in this competition.
Farke simply cannot afford to prioritise a fifth-round meeting with his former club, especially when Leeds' form has dipped at just the wrong time - they have won only one of their last seven league matches.
There is precedent too. He sent out a second string XI to ultimately lose 2-0 at home to Millwall in last season's fourth round, learning from his mistake of playing full strength sides 12 months prior only for his team to run out of steam before missing out on promotion.
Everything is set up for NORWICH to spring a shock.
Philippe Clement (W13 D3 L6) has done a remarkable job since taking over from Liam Manning, who was sacked after just 17 games in charge with the club bottom of the Championship on nine points.
After taking a few weeks to get to grips with his squad, the former Rangers manager's impact has seen the Canaries take more points - 32 from 15 league matches - than any other second-tier side since December 8.
They've been better away than at home too, with a W5 D2 L1 record on the road, winning five of their last six.
Unlike Leeds, this competition is very much the visitors' priority as not only have they opened an 11-point gap to the relegation zone but they remain 12 adrift of the play-off places, meaning we can say almost for certain they will be playing Championship football next season.
We can capitalise on the circumstances by backing NORWICH TO WIN at a huge 6/1 as well as taking the 15/4 about THE DRAW. Balancing our stakes appropriately this offers better value than the DOUBLE CHANCE quotes of 7/4 but that is still a very much a bet if you prefer the simplicity.
Famous last words and all that, but when the team sheets are out on Sunday afternoon, it feels highly unlikely these price will still be there.
Odds correct at 12:30 GMT (6/3/26)
