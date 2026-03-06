Premier League relegation odds: Spurs now joint-favourites for the drop

Tottenham are now as short as 6/4 in places for relegation following Thursday's 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Dominic Solanke fired Spurs into the lead but a wild nine-minute spell in which Micky van de Ven was sent off and Palace scored three times condemned them to another loss. The half-time break saw many opt to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the majority of those who remained not seeing out the full 90 minutes. The result left Spurs 16th in the Premier League table but just a single point above the bottom three with nine games left to play.

Premier League relegation odds (via Sky Bet) West Ham - 6/4

Tottenham - 13/8

Nottingham Forest - 11/4

Leeds - 6/1 Odds correct at 08:50 GMT (06/03/26)

Bookmakers have either stopped taking bets on Burnley and Wolves going down or are offering an incredibly short price, meaning that there's just the one spot available for a team to drop down to the Sky Bet Championship. The current Europa League holders were 200/1 to go down back in September but recent results have been a mile away from their performances at the start of the season. Spurs are without a league win in 2026 with each of their last five ending in defeat - that includes the first three with Igor Tudor at the helm.

Igor Tudor has overseen three losses in three games

Opta have Spurs as a 16.1% chance of going down - double what it was before their clash with Palace - with West Ham significantly higher at 49.5%. But that solely focuses on the data metrics related to performance and won't account for other factors such as the atmosphere around the clubs. What do Spurs' remaining fixtures look like? A concern for Tottenham is the fact that only one of their remaining four games against top half teams comes at home, although that may be viewed as a positive given what we saw on Thursday. Trips to Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool await before the conclusion of the campaign alongside a two-legged Champions League knockout tie with Atletico Madrid. Alongside those is a visit to Sunderland who have enjoyed some good home results on their return to the Premier League. They still have to host relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and Leeds, alongside Brighton and Everton, who come on final day.