Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Kevin Danso reacts to another Tottenham defeat

Premier League relegation odds: Spurs now joint-favourites for the drop

By Tom Carnduff
Football
Fri March 06, 2026 · 1h ago

Tottenham are now as short as 6/4 in places for relegation following Thursday's 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Dominic Solanke fired Spurs into the lead but a wild nine-minute spell in which Micky van de Ven was sent off and Palace scored three times condemned them to another loss.

The half-time break saw many opt to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the majority of those who remained not seeing out the full 90 minutes.

The result left Spurs 16th in the Premier League table but just a single point above the bottom three with nine games left to play.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678473&lpid=20&bid=1491

Premier League relegation odds (via Sky Bet)

  • West Ham - 6/4
  • Tottenham - 13/8
  • Nottingham Forest - 11/4
  • Leeds - 6/1

Odds correct at 08:50 GMT (06/03/26)

Bookmakers have either stopped taking bets on Burnley and Wolves going down or are offering an incredibly short price, meaning that there's just the one spot available for a team to drop down to the Sky Bet Championship.

The current Europa League holders were 200/1 to go down back in September but recent results have been a mile away from their performances at the start of the season.

Spurs are without a league win in 2026 with each of their last five ending in defeat - that includes the first three with Igor Tudor at the helm.

Igor Tudor
Igor Tudor has overseen three losses in three games

Opta have Spurs as a 16.1% chance of going down - double what it was before their clash with Palace - with West Ham significantly higher at 49.5%.

But that solely focuses on the data metrics related to performance and won't account for other factors such as the atmosphere around the clubs.

What do Spurs' remaining fixtures look like?

A concern for Tottenham is the fact that only one of their remaining four games against top half teams comes at home, although that may be viewed as a positive given what we saw on Thursday.

Trips to Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool await before the conclusion of the campaign alongside a two-legged Champions League knockout tie with Atletico Madrid.

Alongside those is a visit to Sunderland who have enjoyed some good home results on their return to the Premier League.

They still have to host relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and Leeds, alongside Brighton and Everton, who come on final day.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS