Euros round-up: Ukraine edge Slovakia, Austria beat Poland

Poland 1-3 Austria Austria earned their first win of Euro 2024 as Christoph Baumgartner’s fine second-half finish helped them to a 3-1 victory against Poland in Berlin. Ralf Rangnick’s side required a response having lost to France in their Group D opener and they got off to a fast start when Gernot Trauner headed them in front early on. Poland, who lost to the Netherlands in their first game, hit back to level through Krzysztof Piatek before half-time but could not press on to find the win they needed, losing out to Baumgartner’s strike and a late penalty from Marko Arnautovic.

Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine Substitute Roman Yaremchuk scored a late winner as Ukraine came from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group E at the Dusseldorf Arena and keep alive hopes of qualification for the last 16 of Euro 2024. Ivan Schranz had put Slovakia – looking to build on their shock win over Belgium – ahead early in the first half. Mykola Shaparenko drew Ukraine level soon after the restart before Yaremchuk slotted in a well-taken finish with 10 minutes left. The result leaves the pair level on three points ahead of the final round of matches, with Slovakia taking on Romania and Ukraine facing Belgium.