Euro 2020: Wales draw against Switzerland; Denmark beaten by Finland; Belgium outclass Russia

A round-up of Saturday's action at Euro 2020, as Wales held on for a draw, Finland beat Denmark, and Golden Boot tip Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace.

Belgium 3-0 Russia Belgium started Euro 2020 with a 3-0 win over Russia with Romelu Lukaku dedicating the first of two goals to Inter Milan team-mate Christian Eriksen. The Group B fixture had appeared in doubt when the other match in the group between Denmark and Finland – taking place two hours earlier – was suspended after Eriksen collapsed in the first half. A lengthy delay occurred but after the Inter playmaker was able to regain consciousness and was taken to hospital, where he is in a stable position, the first match in the group resumed and Belgium were able to take on Russia, which ended in a routine victory for Roberto Martinez’s men. Semi-finalists at the World Cup in Russia three years ago, Belgium went top of the group thanks to a brace by Lukaku that sandwiched Thomas Meunier’s goal.

Eden Hazard was left on the bench in St Petersburg and there was an unsavoury start when the Belgium players were booed as they took the knee before kick-off. Lukaku was able to respond in the perfect fashion after 10 minutes when he put the number one ranked team in the world ahead. Dries Mertens’ cross was not dealt with by Andrey Semenov and former Everton and Manchester United striker Lukaku fired the ball in with his left foot before he grabbed the pitchside camera saying, “Chris, I love you” in a message to team-mate Eriksen. A nasty clash of heads between Timothy Castagne and Daler Kuzyaev resulted in both being substituted midway through the first half and it was the former’s replacement who made it 2-0. Thorgan Hazard’s ball into the area was pushed out into a dangerous position by Russia goalkeeper Anton Shunin and substitute Meunier slotted home from 10 yards. Russia came out with more intent after the interval but despite using all five of their substitutions by the 63rd minute, Thibaut Courtois remained largely untroubled in the Belgian goal. Captain Eden Hazard was able to play the final 18 minutes and there was time for the goalscorers to combine for a third. Meunier played Lukaku through on goal and he drilled the ball low into the corner for his second of the night to ensure one of the favourites started on a positive note, providing a boost for followers of Tom Carnduff's Golden Boot tips in the process. Sky Bet cut Lukaku to 5/2 on the back of his opening double, putting him clear at the top of the market ahead of 13/2 shot Harry Kane.

Wales 1-1 Switzerland Kieffer Moore headed a superb equaliser as Wales opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland at the Olympic Stadium in Baku. Breel Embolo put Switzerland in front after 49 minutes, his close-range effort full reward for their superiority. But Moore claimed his sixth international goal 16 minutes from time – and Wales were relieved when Mario Gavranovic’s late effort was disallowed for offside following a VAR check.

A point was more than Wales deserved for large parts of a contest in which they were often second best and key men Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey were kept quiet. But Moore’s header will give Wales – semi-finalists at the last European Championship in France five years ago – belief that they can progress from a competitive group. The result will place greater emphasis on Wales’ next game against Turkey, who lost their opening Group A fixture 3-0 to Italy, in Baku on Wednesday.

Denmark 0-1 Finland Finland marked their arrival at a first international tournament with a 1-0 win over Denmark in Copenhagen, where the match had been suspended just before half-time after Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed and was taken to hospital. The former Tottenham playmaker had suddenly dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium as he ran back from the Finland penalty area, leaving players from both teams in clear distress. English referee Anthony Taylor immediately called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment, with compressions performed on the chest of the Denmark midfielder before he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

