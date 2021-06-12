Christian Erikson 'awake' and in 'stable' condition as Denmark-Finland match goes ahead

The former Tottenham playmaker dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time of the Group B fixture, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

English referee Anthony Taylor immediately called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment with compressions performed on the chest of the Inter Milan player before he was taken to hospital.

The Danish Football Association later provided an update on the 29-year-old’s condition and revealed the match would be completed on Saturday night. Finland went on to win 1-0 in a match overshadowed by the incident.

A statement read: “Christian Eriksen is awake and his condition remains stable. He remains hospitalized at Rigshospitalet for further examinations.

“The match against Finland will be played tonight (Saturday). This happened after the players had it confirmed that Christian is okay. The match resumes at 20.30 (19.30 BST).”

UEFA confirmed players from both sides requested the Group B encounter be finished, which was goalless just before half time.

“Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET,” a statement said.

“The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a five-minute half-time break followed by the second half.”

Eriksen collapsed face first as he rushed to receive a throw-in close to the corner flag deep in Finland’s half and team-mates formed a shield around the midfielder while he received treatment.

After he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, the fans inside the stadium in Copenhagen chanted Eriksen’s name in a moment of unity.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: “Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith.

“At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone.

“I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully.”

Eriksen’s club side Inter Milan said on Twitter: “Forza Chris, all of our thoughts are with you” and former team Tottenham added: “Get well soon Christian. The whole Spurs family is with you.”

Denmark’s fixture with Iceland resumed after an almost 90-minute delay with the teams welcomed back onto the Parken Stadium pitch to warm applause. Joel Pohjanpalo scored the only goal of the game on 59 minutes as Finland marked their debut in the finals with a surprise win.

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand was in tears at the post-match press conference, admitting it had been a traumatic experience for everyone.

He said: “It was a really tough evening, on which we’ve all been reminded what the most important things in life are. It’s meaningful relationships. It’s those people who are close to us. It’s family and friends.

“Everything, everything, everything – all thoughts are with Christian and his family.”