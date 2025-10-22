Europa League tips: Nottingham Forest vs Porto best bets, predictions and preview

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

Well, not the old boss, the one before the one who was sacked after 39 days.

Sean Dyche is the new man at Nottingham Forest, and in a terrible roundabout way it's kind of the right decision, correcting Evangelos Marinakis' vanity appointment of Ange Postecoglou after everything fell apart behind the scenes with Nuno Espirito Santo, the man who should actually be in charge.

Lots of analysis has been done over the past week showing that Dyche's style of play in his most recent managerial spell at Everton is incredibly close on all major metrics to Nuno's Forest last term, which should make for a much easier transition than during a haphazard month under Postecoglou.

For a team whose only win in all competitions this season came on opening day, that will be a relief.

Dyche takes over a team seemingly in crisis. In the Premier League relegation zone and with only a point from their opening two Europa League fixtures. A team whose success was previously built on defensive solidity that hasn't kept a clean sheet in their last 20 matches.