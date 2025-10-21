Menu icon
Sean Dyche Everton manager

Sean Dyche named new Nottingham Forest manager

By Joe Townsend
Football
Tue October 21, 2025 · 1h ago

Sean Dyche has been confirmed as the new Nottingham Forest manager on an 18-month contract.

He becomes Forest's third permanent boss of the season; they have played only eight Premier League matches.

Nuno Espirito Santo lasted three games following a fall-out behind the scenes before Ange Postecoglou was sacked after just 39 days - the shortest reign in Premier League history.

His exit was announced 17 minutes after a 3-0 home defeat by Chelsea on Saturday.

Former Burnley and Everton boss Dyche, 54, inherits a side 18th in the table with one one win and five points.

His first game is at home to Porto in the Europa League on Thursday.

Forest then head to Bournemouth in the top flight three days later.

