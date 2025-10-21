Sean Dyche named new Nottingham Forest manager

Sean Dyche has been confirmed as the new Nottingham Forest manager on an 18-month contract.
He becomes Forest's third permanent boss of the season; they have played only eight Premier League matches.
Nuno Espirito Santo lasted three games following a fall-out behind the scenes before Ange Postecoglou was sacked after just 39 days - the shortest reign in Premier League history.
His exit was announced 17 minutes after a 3-0 home defeat by Chelsea on Saturday.
Former Burnley and Everton boss Dyche, 54, inherits a side 18th in the table with one one win and five points.
His first game is at home to Porto in the Europa League on Thursday.
Forest then head to Bournemouth in the top flight three days later.
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.