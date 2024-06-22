Sporting Life
Portugal celebrate at Euro 2024
Portugal celebrate at Euro 2024

Euro 2024 round-up: Portugal progress to last 16 after 3-0 victory over Turkey

By Sporting Life
19:40 · SAT June 22, 2024

A round-up of Saturday's action at Euro 2024 as Portugal booked their place in the last 16.

Portugal progress after thrashing Turkey

Turkey defender Samet Akaydin scored a calamitous own goal as Portugal qualified for the Euro 2024 knockout stages by clinching top spot in Group F with a comfortable 3-0 victory in Dortmund.

The Fenerbahce centre-back inexplicably passed the ball beyond goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and into the unguarded net under little pressure after an attack involving Joao Cancelo and Cristiano Ronaldo broke down.

Bernardo Silva’s first goal at a major international tournament opened the scoring for the Euro 2016 champions at Westfalenstadion before Ronaldo teed up Bruno Fernandes for the third.

Schick breaks record for Czechs

Patrik Schick’s record-breaking goal for the Czech Republic against Georgia only earned them a 1-1 draw to leave both sides’ Euro 2024 hopes in the balance.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward’s sixth European Championship goal, surpassing Milan Baros, cancelled out Georges Mikautadze’s penalty opener but despite their dominance the Czechs could not force the win they needed.

They now have to beat Turkey in their final Group F match to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stage, while minnows Georgia face an even more formidable task against Portugal.

An additional concern was a calf injury to Schick, whose six-goal haul from the last two Euros is more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane have scored, late in the second half.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

