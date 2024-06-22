Euro 2024 round-up: Portugal progress to last 16 after 3-0 victory over Turkey

Portugal progress after thrashing Turkey

Turkey defender Samet Akaydin scored a calamitous own goal as Portugal qualified for the Euro 2024 knockout stages by clinching top spot in Group F with a comfortable 3-0 victory in Dortmund.

The Fenerbahce centre-back inexplicably passed the ball beyond goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and into the unguarded net under little pressure after an attack involving Joao Cancelo and Cristiano Ronaldo broke down.

Bernardo Silva’s first goal at a major international tournament opened the scoring for the Euro 2016 champions at Westfalenstadion before Ronaldo teed up Bruno Fernandes for the third.

Schick breaks record for Czechs

Patrik Schick’s record-breaking goal for the Czech Republic against Georgia only earned them a 1-1 draw to leave both sides’ Euro 2024 hopes in the balance.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward’s sixth European Championship goal, surpassing Milan Baros, cancelled out Georges Mikautadze’s penalty opener but despite their dominance the Czechs could not force the win they needed.

They now have to beat Turkey in their final Group F match to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stage, while minnows Georgia face an even more formidable task against Portugal.

An additional concern was a calf injury to Schick, whose six-goal haul from the last two Euros is more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane have scored, late in the second half.

