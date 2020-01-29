Tottenham transfer news: Christian Eriksen thanks Spurs fans after joining Inter Milan

Christian Eriksen has completed his move to Inter
Christian Eriksen has completed his move to Inter
Press Association
Last Updated
January 29, 2020

Christian Eriksen says he just wanted to "try something new" after he released an emotional letter to Tottenham's fans upon joining Inter Milan.

Eriksen ended his six-and-a-half-year spell with the north London club on Tuesday after he completed a £17million move to Inter Milan.

"Dear Tottenham fans," wrote the 27-year-old in a post on Twitter. "I don't know where to start!

"I didn't have time to say goodbye to everyone, even though I felt like I played a lot of games where everyone said and thought I would be gone the next day.

"I have so many unbelievable memories over the last 6.5 years I was at Spurs.

"I enjoyed being at the training ground every day and playing games in the stadium so much, but sometimes you just want to try something new.

"So, Spurs fans it has been a pleasure to play at your club and hopefully we meet again in the future."

Eriksen became one of the driving forces behind Tottenham's improvement under former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Following the Dane's departure, Spurs announced they had triggered the option to turn Giovani Lo Celso's loan into a permanent deal.

The Argentinian, seen as a natural replacement for Eriksen, signed from Real Betis for £27.2million on a deal which runs through until 2025.

Eriksen's switch to Italy completes a saga that has been going on ever since he stated his intention to leave Spurs last June, citing his desire for a new challenge following last season's Champions League final defeat against Liverpool.

He could make his debut for Inter against Fiorentina at the San Siro in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

