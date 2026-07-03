Concerns over thunderstorms and heavy rain appeared set to result in the governing body bringing forward kick-off by six hours, to 7pm UK time, and both camps were informed of discussions on Friday afternoon.

However, the logistical challenge presented by such a switch, compounded by a potential clash with USA's game should extra-time be required, appears to have forced FIFA into a rethink.

The game is now set to go ahead as scheduled, though the forecast raises some doubt as to whether that will be possible. Mexico's last-32 clash with Ecuador saw kick-off delayed by an hour due to electrical activity.

Earlier this week, UK prime minister Keir Starmer took special measures to allow pubs to open to cover Monday's 1am kick-off.

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