England's World Cup encounter with Mexico will kick-off as originally scheduled after FIFA abandoned plans to bring it forward by six hours.
Concerns over thunderstorms and heavy rain appeared set to result in the governing body bringing forward kick-off by six hours, to 7pm UK time, and both camps were informed of discussions on Friday afternoon.
However, the logistical challenge presented by such a switch, compounded by a potential clash with USA's game should extra-time be required, appears to have forced FIFA into a rethink.
The game is now set to go ahead as scheduled, though the forecast raises some doubt as to whether that will be possible. Mexico's last-32 clash with Ecuador saw kick-off delayed by an hour due to electrical activity.
Earlier this week, UK prime minister Keir Starmer took special measures to allow pubs to open to cover Monday's 1am kick-off.
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