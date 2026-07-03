Azteca Stadium
Azteca Stadium

England's World Cup clash with Mexico to remain a 1am kick-off after FIFA abandons plan to bring forward

Football
Sat July 04, 2026 · 28 min ago

England's World Cup encounter with Mexico will kick-off as originally scheduled after FIFA abandoned plans to bring it forward by six hours.

Concerns over thunderstorms and heavy rain appeared set to result in the governing body bringing forward kick-off by six hours, to 7pm UK time, and both camps were informed of discussions on Friday afternoon.

However, the logistical challenge presented by such a switch, compounded by a potential clash with USA's game should extra-time be required, appears to have forced FIFA into a rethink.

The game is now set to go ahead as scheduled, though the forecast raises some doubt as to whether that will be possible. Mexico's last-32 clash with Ecuador saw kick-off delayed by an hour due to electrical activity.

Earlier this week, UK prime minister Keir Starmer took special measures to allow pubs to open to cover Monday's 1am kick-off.

Mexico vs England content

Is Mexico's home record overblown?

Joe Townsend looks into the detail behind a seemingly fearsome statistic

England 'must play as the inferior side'

Alex Keble on how England can overcome Mexico

Mexico vs England betting preview

Our experts each have their say on England's prospects

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS