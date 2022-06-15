England women start their Euro 2022 build-up with a friendly against Belgium at Molineux on Thursday. Joe Rindl previews the match, picking out a best bet.

Belgium, ranked 20th in the world, will provide a decent benchmark for Wiegman and her team having won five of their past seven fixtures and lost just once since the start of 2021 - a run of 11 matches. When these sides last met a fraction under three years ago, England led by two goals in Leuven only to throw that away and require a late Nikita Parris penalty to rescue a 3-3 draw. Only a win will do in Wolverhampton. England are rightly 1/7 for victory as they head into the contest unbeaten in 11 - a run which has included wins over Germany and draws with highly-ranked Canada and Spain - and 12 places higher than the Belgians in the FIFA world rankings. The 6/4 about ENGLAND TO WIN AND OVER 3.5 GOALS with Sky Bet appeals greatly - a winner in eight of England's 11 games during their unbeaten sequence. CLICK HERE to back England to win and over 3.5 goals with Sky Bet Odds correct at 1700 BST (15/06/22)