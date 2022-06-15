Kirby has not played since February having been beset by fatigue problems while Scott, who will take part in her 10th major tournament, missed the end of the season through injury.

Houghton has been out since January because of an Achilles injury and was replaced as captain by Leah Williamson earlier this year.

Joining her in missing out on the final 23 are goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, defender Niamh Charles and midfielders Katie Zelem and Lucy Staniforth, all of whom were named in the provisional 28-player group.

“We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands. The chance to represent the nation on such a big stage on home soil is one to relish," said head coach Sarina Wiegman.

“This group so far has proven they are prepared to give it all they have in every training session, in every meeting and in every game.

“Making the final selection is always difficult because we know the talent and commitment of every single player."

Euro 2022 hosts England start their tournament against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

They face Belgium in their opening warm-up match on Thursday before taking on the Netherlands and Switzerland later in June.