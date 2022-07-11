England secured their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 in stunning fashion as they hammered Norway 8-0 at the Amex Stadium to record the biggest win in the competition’s history.

The tournament hosts scored six times in a rampant first-half display, with Georgia Stanway’s 12th-minute penalty and a finish from Lauren Hemp three minutes later being followed by a brace apiece from Ellen White and Beth Mead. That equalled the most amount of goals scored by one team in a Euros match, and England went on to set a new record for the most emphatic victory at a finals, surpassing their 6-0 win over Scotland in 2017, following an effort from substitute Alessia Russo and Mead completing her hat-trick.

With the remarkable win seeing them seal top spot in Group A, the Lionesses will be returning to Brighton a week on Wednesday to play the runners-up in Group B – which features Germany and Spain – in the last eight. The demolition job was watched by a crowd of 28,847, from which cries of “football’s coming home” rang out at various stages as England’s unbeaten run under boss Sarina Wiegman extended to a 16th match with a 14th victory. Their group fixtures conclude with Friday’s meeting at St Mary’s with now-eliminated Northern Ireland, who had lost 2-0 to Austria earlier on Monday. England had opened their campaign with last week’s 1-0 win over Austria at Old Trafford, and Wiegman opted to name a line-up unchanged from the one that had started in Manchester. After an uneventful opening 10 minutes, the game burst into life when White went down in the box under the attentions of Maria Thorisdottir, and German referee Riem Hussein pointed to the spot, with Stanway subsequently stepping up and firing the spot-kick past Guro Pettersen with aplomb. Moments later England scored again, Mead crossing from the right and Hemp flicking the ball in from close range, with the effort being given via a VAR check after the flag had initially gone up for offside.