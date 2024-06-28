England vs Slovakia betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

CLICK for odds, form & stats in our NEW match page

Even by England's recent tournament luck standards, this is quite remarkable. That's not to say that Slovakia, and indeed one of Switzerland or Italy, won't pose a tough test, but for Gareth Southgate's men to end up on the opposite side of the draw to Belgium, France, Germany, Portugal and Spain is a huge slice of fortune. They've failed to inspire across the group stage yet defensively, they remained largely untroubled. In terms of the quality of chances allowed, England saw the fewest of the tournament by far. Dull in attack but business at the back. It's a no-frills approach that usually gets you far in tournament football, despite the understandable frustration that it limits what is a genuine world class attack. Should England go the distance this time around, we won't hear much about the tedious nature in which they did it.

What are the best bets? So, how do they approach the challenge of a Slovakia side who showed real quality at times in the group stage? Ultimately, the odds should be correct here in England progressing through to the next round. They are the superior side and still topped the group despite the fact they've barely got going. They should also be leading at some stage, and the game state may dictate that Slovakia have to push in what is a knockout contest. The result? Hopefully CORNERS, and you can get 13/8 that Slovakia take 4+ across normal time. I'm happy to take a punt on it. CLICK HERE to back Slovakia 4+ corners with Sky Bet We still need to be seeing a bit more from England to get involved with them in the markets - the lines are set too high in some areas based on the performances.

I don't particularly want to look at their group stage returns for Slovakia corners considering this is a bet based on the expected flow of the game. There's also a case of Slovakia's preference to attack from the wide positions as opposed to through the middle - especially on the left - while they sit 6th out of 24 for crosses attempted. England will try their best not to allow it, but there will be a spell where the opponents are on the front foot - we could well see the majority of the corners required coming in the final ten minutes or so.

Team news

Kobbie Mainoo is set to start for England

England's Luke Shaw is expected to return to the group following an injury, although it's unclear if he's going to be fit enough to start. If he isn't, Kieran Trippier is likely to continue in the role, while Phil Foden is back in the camp after he returned home for the birth of his son. Reports also indicate that Kobbie Mainoo is set to partner Declan Rice in midfield after a strong performance from the bench against Slovenia. Slovakia don't have any injury issues to deal with and Francesco Calzona has a full squad to choose from.

Predicted line-up England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Rice, Mainoo; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane. Slovakia XI: Dúbravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Duda, Kucka, Lobotka; Schranz, Strelec, Haraslin.