Football betting tips: Nations League 1pt Giovanni Di Lorenzo to be carded at 9/2 (Sky Bet)

Harry Kane's late penalty to rescue a point in Germany on Tuesday fails to gloss over the fact that England have been wholly disappointing in the two Nations League games played in this international stint. There are a few factors that may ensure England and – perhaps more importantly – Gareth Southgate will be far less cautious than usual in this match-up, facing EURO 2020 final foes Italy at Molineux.

You would have to think that, in playing in front of an English crowd, Southgate's side will not be allowed to be so passive for much longer. Unhappy mumblings that have undoubtedly filled rooms across the country for displays against Hungary and Germany will be in the stands this time. Secondly, England need points. A single point gained from two matches in League A Group 3 sees the Three Lions prop up the standings. Rotation could also play a part in a better performance. Granted, they were chasing the game, but England looked a much bigger threat when Jack Grealish was introduced in the 72nd minute. Southgate's apparent scepticism in regard to Grealish is both confusing and infuriating, choosing to challenge Grealish on areas he can be better at to make the starting eleven in the post-match press conference.

Hopefully that was a precursor to the Manchester City man starting against Italy, a key part to the recommended bet to come. As mentioned, the 26-year-old was outstanding in his short stint on the pitch, using his carrying ability to create chances on multiple occasions. If given the chance to shine, Grealish should pose Italy's right side plenty of problems. Who will play there is a bit of a guessing game, however. GIOVANNI DI LORENZO might be the one tasked with holding that side of the field down, making the 9/2 about the Napoli man TO BE CARDED of interest at a standout price with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Giovanni Di Lorenzo to be carded with Sky Bet He's well rested after missing the opening two Nations League games after playing in the 2022 Finalissima against Argentina and Roberto Mancini has rotated heavily during this international break, especially at right-back.

Di Lorenzo was booked in that game, and was on the receiving end of some embarrassment courtesy of Lionel Messi. Although not to the same level, he will have his hands full against England. Alessandro Florenzi might be of less interest if in the opening eleven, already booked in the competition against Germany when playing in the same position. If he starts in place of Di Lorenzo, Davide Calabria would be a bet at a similar price, but his inclusion is unlikely after playing 90 minutes in the 2-1 win against Hungary.

England v Italy best bets and score prediction 1pt Giovanni Di Lorenzo to be carded at 9/2 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: England 2-1 Italy (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 2230 BST (09/06/22)

