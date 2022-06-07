Harry Kane’s late spot-kick secured Gareth Southgate’s men a hard-fought Nations League draw in Germany as the skipper became the second man to score 50 goals for England.

The Three Lions arrived in Munich looking to replicate last summer’s memorable Euro 2020 last-16 victory against Die Mannschaft and bounce back from Saturday’s shock loss to unfancied Hungary. The second of four Nations League matches in this 11-day slog also looked set to end in defeat after Jonas Hofmann struck for Germany, only for Kane to score a late penalty and ensure a 1-1 draw for England. Molineux matches against Euro 2020 final foes Italy and Hungary follow after a night that ended on a high – and thankfully seemed to go without fan trouble inside the Allianz Arena.

A half century of England goals for Harry Kane, who is now just three behind leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney.



Won the penalty ✅

Scored the penalty ✅

1-1 comeback draw v Germany ✅



His 14th in 17 attempts from the spot for his country.#NationsLeague | #GERENG pic.twitter.com/Mv0aL5RMrt — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) June 7, 2022

The official away section of 3,466 were joined by other England fans dotted around the Allianz Arena, where Germany impressed in the first half. Thomas Muller and Hofmann saw goals ruled out, while former England Under-21s international Jamal Musiala showed his class Bukayo Saka twice threatened in stoppage time as England showed flickers of life, but Germany took the lead in the 51st minute when Joshua Kimmich put through Hofmann to all too easily beat Jordan Pickford. England’s goalkeeper ensured Muller did not extend the hosts’ lead and Manuel Neuer shone at the other end, but he would be beaten from the spot in the 88th minute. Referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande pointed to the spot after watching back Nico Schlotterbeck’s challenge on Kane, who kept his cool to send the goalkeeper the wrong way and edge closer to Wayne Rooney record 53-goal haul. The home side flew out of the blocks and would have opened the scoring inside three minutes had Kyle Walker not stopped Muller directing home a flicked-on corner at the far post. Kai Havertz had already got a shot on goal by that point and Kane followed suit as England looked to get a foothold on proceedings, before Kalvin Phillips’ injury led to an early rejig. The midfielder tried to run off the issue but admitted defeat in the 13th minute – a moment Germany cheekily tried to capitalise on as Muller clipped home from a quickly taken throw-in. Those celebrations were cut short as play had stopped so Jude Bellingham could be introduced – and the hosts were frustrated again in the 23rd minute. Hofmann ran from just inside the England half to meet a hopeful long ball forward and kept his cool to beat Pickford, only to see the flag raised for offside – a decision ratified by the VAR.

Biggest chance of the first half fell to Germany 😬



The offside flag was raised to spare England ❌#C4Football | #ThreeLions | #MutualRespect pic.twitter.com/2Hcf9vQl2p — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) June 7, 2022