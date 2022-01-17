Few opportunities remain to impress Gareth Southgate and stake a claim for England's 23-man World Cup 2022 squad.

A four-game Nations League stint immediately following the conclusion of a marathon season is certainly a chance for players on the periphery to do so, many of which have been called-up to the latest selection. Granted, England appear to take this competition rather seriously — logical, considering it has been a relative success since its inception. But four fixtures in 11 days surely results in rotation, and with it, an opportunity for options on the fringe to flourish. With some spots still up for grabs on the plane to Qatar, there are names of interest in the Sky Bet markets to make the World Cup cut.

Pope to make it? That he can NICK POPE is the clear standout from a betting perspective, even at a best-priced 4/7. Despite the odds-on available, Burnley's goalkeeper is undeniably the nation's third best option at the position. CLICK HERE to back Nick Pope to make England World Cup 2022 23-man squad with Sky Bet Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale correctly head affairs, with both fitting the description of Southgate's requirements for England's No.1, but Pope should round out a trio of keepers — a must for any tournament. Burnley's relegation had little to do with the form of the experienced 30-year-old. Pope continues to be an exceptional performer at club level, putting on a shot-stopping masterclass for a third successive season.

Based on post-shot expected goal (xG) figures from FBRef, he prevented 4.4 goals with the saves made in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign. Only José Sá and David de Gea posted better metrics than Pope, who has barely put a foot wrong in an England shirt. Southgate often sticks with players who have served him well, so, barring injury, Pope's place in the squad should be secure thanks to solid displays and a lack of competition. After all, Dean Henderson (13/8) played just 458 minutes for Manchester United last term and Sam Johnstone (5/1) looks further away from the squad following a disappointing season at second-tier West Brom. Who will play centre-back for England? Perhaps the most talked about area in the lead up to this year's World Cup will be a looming centre-back conundrum. Harry Maguire and John Stones will most certainly be Southgate's first-choice, despite the incompetent campaign from the Manchester United captain.

Curiously, England have been experimenting with three-at-the-back systems, which could suggest that more places will be set aside for the position. Central defence is not a domain of depth, however. Kyle Walker can occupy a spot in a three, but after Manchester City's right-back, the names listed are far from certainties for the squad. Ben White (1/3) is obviously injury-prone, a trait that would put his place at risk. Fikayo Tomori is of interest at a price of 11/10, conceivably the nation's best performing centre-back in the past season, helping AC Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years. Southgate had been steadfast in his refusal to select Tomori, though, seemingly unsure of his skills. Conor Coady (13/8) makes no appeal at the prices, more likely join his good friend Tyrone Mings (9/4) in falling out of favour. Instead, it is Crystal Palace's MARC GUÉHI that looks a value pick at 2/1. CLICK HERE to back Marc Guéhi to make England World Cup 2022 23-man squad with Sky Bet

The renovation of Palace under Patrick Vieira has been nothing short of outstanding, with the defensive unit standing out from a data perspective, helping the Eagles improve their expected goals difference (xGA) more than any other Premier League team from 2020/21 to 2021/22. Only City, Liverpool and Chelsea allowed fewer chances than the Eagles based on expected goals against (xGA) totals. Guéhi was undoubtedly a critical cog in that unit, earning a first England cap against Switzerland in March. The 21-year-old's inclusion in the most recent squad alone is perhaps a pointer that he is in contention to make the World Cup cut. Southgate is clearly determined to have Guéhi part of the camp, despite a recent injury that had him in a protective boot.

England boss Gareth Southgate has some tough choices ahead

England set in attacking areas In the absence of many value options from midfield onwards, as sure sign as any of England's comprehensive options in attacking areas, one other player attracts attention. CONOR GALLAGHER, available to back at 2/1 to make the 23-man selection, might just be the perfect energetic alternative for depth in England's stacked squad. CLICK HERE to back Conor Gallagher to make England World Cup 2022 23-man squad with Sky Bet With James Ward-Prowse (5/2), Emile Smith Rowe (7/2) and James Maddison (4/1) seemingly on the outside looking in, Gallagher made the most of his chance in the previously mentioned Switzerland friendly, regarded as the best player on the pitch during that match. A tireless worker for Crystal Palace last season, applying the most pressures (781) of any players in the Premier League according to FBRef, but Gallagher's offensive output was also exceptional.

The Chelsea loanee averaged 0.25 goals from 0.20 expected goals (xG) per 95 minutes and ranked highly for midfielders in dribbles completed, progressive passes received and touches in the opposition penalty area. Gallagher's short-term future may well be the sole sticking point, a return to the Blues this summer throwing his playing time into question. Whatever the solution, he surely has to prioritise an opportunity to make England's World Cup squad next season. On current form, though, it's hard to argue against a possible place for Gallagher in Southgate's selection.