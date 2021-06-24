Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Euro 2020
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Gareth Southgate: Under pressure ahead of Czech Republic clash
Who will England play in the Round of 16?

Euro 2020: England to face Germany - their route to the final

By Sporting Life
07:51 · THU June 24, 2021

England will play Germany at Wembley for a place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals as their possible route to glory became clearer on Wednesday night.

The final group games concluded in thrilling fashion, with Germany’s late equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Hungary in Munich securing them a last-16 tie on Tuesday against Gareth Southgate’s side.

England’s potential opponents changed several times on a roller-coaster night, with games against France or ‘group of death’ rivals Germany, Portugal and Hungary all on the cards before both Group F deciders ended in 2-2 draws.

Germany twice came from behind against Hungary, with substitute Leon Goretzka’s 84th-minute equaliser booking their Wembley date.

Download the Sporting Life app!

World champions France will play Switzerland on Monday and Portugal will take on Belgium on Sunday.

Should England finally get one over old foe Germany at a major tournament for the first time since 1966 they will head to Rome for a quarter-final tie the following Saturday against either Sweden or the Ukraine.

But that would be the only game they would be required to play away in the remainder of the tournament.

Wallchart Euro2020
CLICK HERE to download our Euro 2020 wallchart

If all went well, they would be back at Wembley for a semi-final, which could be against Wales, on July 7 and the final four days later.

If Wales beat Denmark in their round of 16 tie in Amsterdam on Saturday, they will face either the Netherlands or the Czech Republic in their quarter-final.

France, Belgium, Italy and Spain will all contest in the other side of the draw.

England celebrate Raheem Sterling's goal against Czech Republic
CLICK TO READ: England's time to fulfil potential is now

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips