England's time to fulfil potential is now; Scotland remain a work-in-progress

In the end, after everything, Group D finished as was predicted before a ball was kicked at Euro 2020.

Indeed, the final standings ultimately aligned with the rankings of the four teams involved. How that conclusion was reached, though, provides plenty to talk about, certainly in England’s case. Despite the discourse, which verged on toxic after the dismal goalless draw against Scotland, England topped the group with a 1-0 win over Czech Republic, setting up a last 16 clash against France, Germany or Portugal. Standards will have to be raised once again, but there is more for Gareth Southgate to be positive about than looked likely just a few days ago. Not for the first time at this tournament, Southgate caused much pre-match discussion with his team selection, which was shaped by the loss of Mason Mount due to Covid-19 self-isolation, but this time the purpose of his changes became apparent when the match kicked off.

Most notably, Jack Grealish gave England the sort of creativity and incisiveness around the edge of the box that they had desperately lacked against Croatia and Scotland. It was the 25-year-old’s chip to the back post that created the opener for Raheem Sterling, with Bukayo Saka’s good work also notable. Saka’s inclusion over Jadon Sancho, who was once again left on the bench, raised eyebrows, but the teenager’s darting runs (he made five dribbles, more than anyone else) and unpredictability unsettled Czech Republic. He might be unpolished and raw, but these qualities are no bad thing in a team sometimes accused of being risk-averse. It was the sort of performance wanted from Phil Foden against Croatia and Scotland. Another big difference for England was the passing range of Harry Maguire (who played seven long balls out from the back) and his willingness to direct the ball into advanced positions further up the pitch. While Tyrone Mings has performed well at Euro 2020, he doesn’t give England a different dimension in the way Maguire does. His influence on this team has been understated. The second half saw England ease off, but it never truly felt that the Three Lions were at risk of conceding top spot in Group D. Czech Republic, who will also take their place in the round of 16, were contained in a way that suggests Southgate has done a lot of work on the defensive structure of his team - never before have England made it out of the group stage of a major tournament without conceding a goal.

Perhaps the biggest positive of England’s progression at Euro 2020 so far is how they have managed to stop emotion from affecting their performances. In the past, the circus attached to every major tournament has seeped into England’s play, but there has been no sign of that at this tournament. This was in contrast to Scotland, who were too frantic at points of their costly defeats to Czech Republic and Croatia. Without Billy Gilmour, they struggled for control in the centre of the pitch as Luka Modric and Marcelo Brozovic (who combined with Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Perisic for nine key passes) demonstrated their pedigree for much of the contest. Nobody had more touches of the ball than Modric (115) who was deployed in a more advanced position. Stuart Armstrong was brought in to replace Gilmour, but the Southampton midfielder’s game is primarily about hard running and this wasn’t the game for that particular quality to shine through. Callum McGregor’s well-taken strike gave Scotland hope, but the balance of play was weighted firmly towards Croatia throughout. The know-how and wisdom of the 2018 World Cup finalists got them over the line against a young team that is very much still a work-in-progress and will require more major tournament experience to fulfil their potential. For England, though, the time to fulfil potential is here and now. Southgate boasts one of the most naturally talented squads in the whole tournament and while England have yet to find top gear at Euro 2020, playing within themselves in all three matches to date, their variety of options is what ultimately put them top of Group D. How far it’ll take them into the knockout rounds will now become clearer.