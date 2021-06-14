Euro 2020 free betting tips: Nap, best bets and guide for Monday June 14

After landing three Daily Nap wins from three, our betting experts return with everything you need to know for today's Euro 2020 action, including a best bet, score predictions, kick-off times, TV information and latest odds.

Football betting tips: Today’s Euros best bet and Nap 1pt Spain to beat Sweden to nil at 13/10 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook SELECTED TIPS ONLY - visit full match previews for all tips

Exactly 50% of the matches Spain won in qualifying were to nil, including a 3-0 victory over Sweden, while every match Luis Enrique’s side won in the Nations League was also with a clean sheet. It is difficult to see Spain not winning this match, and a price of 13/10 about SPAIN TO WIN TO NIL makes a huge amount of appeal. CLICK HERE to back Spain to win to nil with Sky Bet

Scotland v Czech Republic Read Michael Beardmore's full preview here

14:00 BST on BBC One

Hampden Park, Glasgow

Home 19/10 | Draw 2/1 | Away 13/8 Scotland have developed the important habit of finding a way to win under Steve Clarke, losing just two of their past 16, and could prove a tough nut at their first major tournament since 1998. The Czechs, major tournament regulars and in decent nick themselves, 4-0 friendly humbling by Italy apart, will pose a real threat though, and there is little to chose between the two in the betting. Score prediction: Scotland 1-1 Czech Republic (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Poland v Slovakia Read Jake Pearson's full preview here

17:00 BST on ITV 1

Gazprom Arena - Saint Petersburg, Russia

Home 5/6 | Draw 23/10 | Away 19/5 The betting suggests a straight shootout between Poland and Sweden for the runner-up spot behind Spain in Group E, so the Robert Lewandowski-led nation will be desperate to claim all three points in their opening fixture. They face a Slovakia side tipped to finish bottom having won just one of their last six games, drawing a blank in three of those. Score prediction: Poland 1-0 Slovakia (Sky Bet odds: 9/2)

Spain v Sweden Read Jake Pearson's full preview here

20:00 BST on BBC One

La Cartuja Stadium - Seville, Spain

Home 4/9 | Draw 16/5 | Away 7/1 Spain are overwhelming favourites to win Group E, and that is probably a fair estimation given the plethora of talent at Luis Enrique's disposal. Sweden are in good form themselves, winning their last five matches, but those wins came against Georgia, Kosovo, Estonia, Finland and Armenia. Score prediction: Spain 2-0 Sweden (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Build a RequestABet with Sky Bet

