England Euro 2024 squad: Five players Gareth Southgate should still call up

After plenty of build-up, Gareth Southgate has named the biggest England squad in the history of football by including 33 players in his provisional group for the Euros.

You'd think that would mean every single eligible footballer would have got the call, but in fact the Three Lions boss still managed to leave out five men who we think should have been shoo-ins for the plane to Germany. And who knows, maybe Gareth will read this and make some last-minute alterations. That is of course a joke, as is much of what you are about to read.

Eric Dier

Throwback to Eric Dier’s tackle on Ramos in Seville 🥰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Ra9ZquJwkO — We're On Our Way (@EnglandOnOurWay) January 11, 2024

It's frankly disgusting that this tackle alone wasn't enough to secure ERIC DIER a place in the Euro 2024 squad, something that Gareth Southgate will more than likely live to regret. The former Tottenham man went to both Russia and Qatar for the World Cup, but for some reason Southgate has decided the Euros is a stage that is a level beyond him. His January move to Bayern Munich looked like a bit of a novelty, so Harry Kane would have a chum out there in Bavaria with him, but Dier seized his chance, helping the German giants to within a couple of minutes of the Champions League final. But he wasn't called up for any of England's matches this calendar year, so it's no surprise Southgate has pied him off, leaving him stuck on 49 caps.

Benjamin White

"It's my name." 🤣#AFC's summer signing tells Sky Sports News that his name is actually 'Benjamin' White and reveals that he doesn't watch football... pic.twitter.com/6uVJF62hyp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 15, 2021

A lot of people are probably asking why BEN WHITE hasn't worked things out with England number two Steve Holland after reportedly falling out over refusing to do his homework at the 2022 World Cup. But given England's lack of options at right-back, it really feels like it's Holland and Southgate who should have buried the hatchet with a man who was a star performer for an Arsenal team that narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City. We're backing you Benjamin.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK has been unbelievable for AC Milan this season, popping up in a number of different positions across midfield, chipping in with 11 goal contributions. He's pretty much recreated himself as a Jude Bellingham-style midfielder, more of a second striker looking to crash the box and provide goals and physicality, a major change from the previous role as a ball carrier from deep that he made his name at Crystal Palace on loan in 2018, and then for England at the World Cup that summer. Who else can play the Bellingham role if the Real Madrid star is absent in Germany? RLC should be that man. Loftus-Cheek is one of the top 5% of performers across Europe’s top divisions for non-penalty goals, progressive carries and touches in the opposition's box. Some player to leave out, but if you're playing in Italy you pretty much don't exist in Southgate's eyes - just ask Kalvin Phillips!

Michael Olise

MICHAEL OLISE wasn't priced with any firm to make England’s squad, which probably tells you you're wasting your team reading this but here goes anyway. Born in London, a France youth international, but also eligible for Algeria and Nigeria, nobody actually knows who Crystal Palace’s mercurial talent is going to play for internationally; make your bloody mind up mate Michael. Ten goals and six assists in only 19 Premier League appearances this season tells you all you need to know. Gareth, just beg him to play for us, please.

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United's season has been beyond embarrassing, with only a highly unlikely FA Cup final win Manchester City able to save it from being potentially their worst of the modern era. What else could cap it all off? Ostracised and then exiled winger JADON SANCHO could win the Champions League on loan at Borussia Dortmund, at Wembley of all places. True to form though, if ain't happening in the Premier League or Championship, it ain't happening at all, with even Jordan Henderson finally a casualty of Gareth Southgate's little England attitude to his squad selections. Congratulations on your man of the match performance in helping Dortmund reach the Champions League final Jadon, but Jarrod Bowen's above you in the pecking order buddy.