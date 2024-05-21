Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
rashford henderson

England provisional Euro 2024 squad: Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford miss out; Adam Wharton included

By Tom Carnduff
14:16 · TUE May 21, 2024

Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford haven't been named in England's provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024.

The midfielder has been a regular in the Three Lions set-up under Gareth Southgate, but this summer's championship in Germany will see the Ajax man miss out altogether.

Rashford is another notable absentee, with the forward's performances failing to warrant a call-up to the tournament.

Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell - who has 21 senior caps - isn't involved with injury issues disrupting his season.

Fellow Blue Raheem Sterling also misses out, although he hasn't featured in recent England squads.

Jordan Henderson Ajax
Jordan Henderson will not feature for England at the Euros

England's Euro 2024 provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa, Harry Maguire, Jarell Quansah, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, James Maddison, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton.

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.

There are places for Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton though, with his team mate Eberechi Eze included.

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah are in the provisional set-up, as is Curtis Jones.

Southgate has initially selected four goalkeepers, set to drop down to three for the tournament, with Burnley's James Trafford joining the senior set-up.

Gareth Southgate
England boss Gareth Southgate

When is England's final 26-man squad announced?

The deadline for naming final 26-man squads for Euro 2024 is Friday June 7, with England set to make the announcement the following day.

Who do England face in pre-tournament friendlies?

The provisional squad will be tested in two pre-tournament friendlies.

The Three Lions face Bosnia and Herzegovina at St. James' Park in Newcastle on Monday June 3 before taking on Iceland at Wembley on Friday June 7.

Who do England face at Euro 2024?

Once Southgate has confirmed his 26-man squad, that group will be competing in Group C at the tournament.

First up is Serbia in Gelsenkirchen (Saturday June 16), before they take on Denmark in Frankfurt (Thursday June 20). They conclude their group stage by facing Slovenia in Köln (Tuesday June 25).

A top two finish guarantees a spot in the knockout stages, although you can progress by being one of the four best third-placed sides.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo