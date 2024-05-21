England provisional Euro 2024 squad: Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford miss out; Adam Wharton included

Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford haven't been named in England's provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024.

The midfielder has been a regular in the Three Lions set-up under Gareth Southgate, but this summer's championship in Germany will see the Ajax man miss out altogether. Rashford is another notable absentee, with the forward's performances failing to warrant a call-up to the tournament. Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell - who has 21 senior caps - isn't involved with injury issues disrupting his season. Fellow Blue Raheem Sterling also misses out, although he hasn't featured in recent England squads.

Jordan Henderson will not feature for England at the Euros

England's Euro 2024 provisional squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford. Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa, Harry Maguire, Jarell Quansah, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker. Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, James Maddison, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton. Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.

There are places for Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton though, with his team mate Eberechi Eze included. Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah are in the provisional set-up, as is Curtis Jones. Southgate has initially selected four goalkeepers, set to drop down to three for the tournament, with Burnley's James Trafford joining the senior set-up.

England boss Gareth Southgate

When is England's final 26-man squad announced? The deadline for naming final 26-man squads for Euro 2024 is Friday June 7, with England set to make the announcement the following day. Who do England face in pre-tournament friendlies? The provisional squad will be tested in two pre-tournament friendlies. The Three Lions face Bosnia and Herzegovina at St. James' Park in Newcastle on Monday June 3 before taking on Iceland at Wembley on Friday June 7. Who do England face at Euro 2024? Once Southgate has confirmed his 26-man squad, that group will be competing in Group C at the tournament. First up is Serbia in Gelsenkirchen (Saturday June 16), before they take on Denmark in Frankfurt (Thursday June 20). They conclude their group stage by facing Slovenia in Köln (Tuesday June 25). A top two finish guarantees a spot in the knockout stages, although you can progress by being one of the four best third-placed sides.