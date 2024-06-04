England 3-0 Bosnia: Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold score as Three Lions cruise

Gareth Southgate took plenty of positives from the way England came through their penultimate European Championship warm-up friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Euro 2020 runners-up are among the favourites to become kings of the continent this summer and in the midst of a 10-day training camp featuring two friendlies. Newcastle’s St James’ Park hosted the first of those matches and witnessed a 3-0 victory, with Cole Palmer marking his first start with a maiden international goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold added to that spot-kick by scoring an outstanding volley and substitute Harry Kane’s late effort completed the scoring as attention turns to Friday. England welcome Iceland to Wembley that evening and then Southgate has to confirm who makes the cut as he whittles his 33-strong training squad to a final 26-man selection for Germany.

Asked if he thought it would be a difficult decision, the manager said: “Yeah, of course. “It’s a decision that we understand the significance of for all of the players, so we’re giving it the respect and consideration it deserves, really, to make fair, right decisions. “Of course it’s always going to be subjective and we’ve got to balance what we need in every area of the pitch as well, so that’s the added complication. “It’s not just getting the best individuals in. There’s a positional element to that as well. “But we’ve got really good options and I think we’ve come through tonight without any physical issues, which was really, really important. “Some players needed the game, they needed the minutes and they need the minutes again on Friday.

“That’s why we brought Harry Kane on. He needed some match time today and then to back that up. “We’re spinning a lot of plates trying to get individuals into things, manage minutes, perform well and everything else but I think today was a good night for us.” Southgate was pleased by the physical test Bosnia provided, so too the opportunity to practice breaking down a back five – something he expects to face in the group stage. The England boss believes the final “scoreline reflected the performance” on an evening when some individuals impressed. “I think there were numerous good ones,” he said. “Clearly, I would imagine Eberechi (Eze) has caught the eye with the way he started the game and the way he glides past people and the power that he shows. “I thought Conor Gallagher’s was an important performance for us, given how important Declan Rice’s role is. “I think Conor’s work with the ball has improved. We know what he can do without the ball, but I thought he played with real maturity tonight.

