Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Racecards IconRacecards
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Southgate England

England 3-0 Bosnia: Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold score as Three Lions cruise

By Sporting Life
09:46 · TUE June 04, 2024

Gareth Southgate took plenty of positives from the way England came through their penultimate European Championship warm-up friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Euro 2020 runners-up are among the favourites to become kings of the continent this summer and in the midst of a 10-day training camp featuring two friendlies.

Newcastle’s St James’ Park hosted the first of those matches and witnessed a 3-0 victory, with Cole Palmer marking his first start with a maiden international goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold added to that spot-kick by scoring an outstanding volley and substitute Harry Kane’s late effort completed the scoring as attention turns to Friday.

England welcome Iceland to Wembley that evening and then Southgate has to confirm who makes the cut as he whittles his 33-strong training squad to a final 26-man selection for Germany.

Sporting Life Euro 2024 guide out now
CLICK TO READ our Euro 2024 betting guide

Asked if he thought it would be a difficult decision, the manager said: “Yeah, of course.

“It’s a decision that we understand the significance of for all of the players, so we’re giving it the respect and consideration it deserves, really, to make fair, right decisions.

“Of course it’s always going to be subjective and we’ve got to balance what we need in every area of the pitch as well, so that’s the added complication.

“It’s not just getting the best individuals in. There’s a positional element to that as well.

“But we’ve got really good options and I think we’ve come through tonight without any physical issues, which was really, really important.

“Some players needed the game, they needed the minutes and they need the minutes again on Friday.

england best xi keble
ALSO READ: What is England's best XI

“That’s why we brought Harry Kane on. He needed some match time today and then to back that up.

“We’re spinning a lot of plates trying to get individuals into things, manage minutes, perform well and everything else but I think today was a good night for us.”

Southgate was pleased by the physical test Bosnia provided, so too the opportunity to practice breaking down a back five – something he expects to face in the group stage.

The England boss believes the final “scoreline reflected the performance” on an evening when some individuals impressed.

“I think there were numerous good ones,” he said. “Clearly, I would imagine Eberechi (Eze) has caught the eye with the way he started the game and the way he glides past people and the power that he shows.

“I thought Conor Gallagher’s was an important performance for us, given how important Declan Rice’s role is.

“I think Conor’s work with the ball has improved. We know what he can do without the ball, but I thought he played with real maturity tonight.

Euros wall chart
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD our Euro 2024 wall chart

“Then a first goal for Cole Palmer. I thought Adam Wharton (who came on for his debut) also showed what he’s been doing at the end of the season and in training.

“He sees pictures early, he can play forward. It’s obviously very early for him but lovely that he looked as comfortable as he did.

“So, a team that didn’t have a lot of caps on the field when we started, but I think it showed the way that we work that people feel comfortable in an England shirt pretty quickly and that was lovely to see.”

Alexander-Arnold has not always looked that comfortable wearing the Three Lions shirt but impressed when deployed in midfield.

The Liverpool man had reverted to a more familiar right-back role when he scored his superb volley and Southgate believes he can flourish in both roles for England.

“Could be either,” he said. “I think in a game like tonight, we felt there was going to be more space where his quality at full-back could help us.

“That’s something against a wing-back system that could definitely be helpful.

“I think in midfield of course he’s still really learning and discovering the role, so it’s positionally at times going to be different for him.

“But, again, you saw moments of the qualities of his passing and the slid passes, the longer passes. Both are really good options for us.”

Euro 2024: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo