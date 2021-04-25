Sky Bet Championship play-offs: Do Brentford, Bournemouth, Swansea and Barnsley deserve to be there?

Swansea's draw at Reading on Sunday ensured their place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

It ended 2-2 at the Madejski, with Tomas Esteves’ injury-time equaliser ultimately proving irrelevant for the Royals, who can no longer sneak into the top six. Swansea will take their place in the end-of-season 'lottery' alongside Barnsley, Bournemouth and Brentford, with just the order, and therefore the semi-final draw, to be decided. With Premier League football tantalisingly close, how is each club's form shaping up according to the underlying numbers?

👀 500/1 for the play-offs when Valerian Ismael arrived in October.



🔴 𝘽𝘼𝙍𝙉𝙎𝙇𝙀𝙔 are now three games from the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/ogBXaLcSAj — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) April 25, 2021

Brentford Over the course of the season, the Bees have shown themselves to be the strongest of the four teams based on expected goals (xG), second only to champions elect Norwich in terms of scoring opportunities created, while boasting the best defence in the league. CLICK HERE for Brentford's Infogol xG stats and profile Thomas Frank's side have conceded chances equating to an average of 0.92 expected goals against (xGA) per game this campaign, a solid trait to hold entering a such an unpredictable end-of-season shootout.

What is expected goals (xG)? Expected goals (xG) is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity

is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity Expected goals for (xGF) is the xG created by a team

is the xG created by a team Expected goals against (xGA) is xG conceded by a team

Concerns about recent form were firmly put to bed after an immensely impressive display in a 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday, dominating proceedings despite being reduced to 10-men after 50 minutes. Brentford should be favourites to go up according to Infogol, and that result did no harm for the confidence of a club that came so close to achieving the goal last term, losing to Fulham in extra time at Wembley after narrowly missing out on automatic promotion. Bournemouth Bournemouth had slipped out of the play-off places before a seven-game winning streak vaulted them back into a comfortable top-six spot - a welcome period of results after a disappointing start under Jonathan Woodgate. CLICK HERE for Bournemouth's Infogol xG stats and profile Despite posting solid underlying numbers during that run, the Cherries did outperform those figures quite drastically, scoring 21 times from 10.95 expected goals for (xGF).

Bournemouth's last 10 Sky Bet Championship matches

Although Bournemouth will be a huge threat in the play-offs, they've undoubtedly underperformed given the talent at hand, sitting sixth in Infogol's expected goals (xG) table, which calculates the position a team 'deserves' to be in based on displays thus far. In contrast, Norwich and Watford, who were relegated alongside Bournemouth last season, have excelled at this level, securing automatic promotion with ease. ALSO READ: Why Danjuma should be Premier League target

Swansea Fans of Swansea may not care how they reached the play-offs, but Steve Cooper's side have grossly overachieved based on their expected numbers. CLICK HERE for Swansea's Infogol xG stats and profile While it may not matter in such a small span of games, their underlying metrics are a good indicator of how good Swansea actually are. The Swans are 11th on Infogol's xG table, holding a desperately mediocre +4.0 expected goal difference (xGD). They've scored 54 goals from 49.8 xGF and allowed 36 goals from 45.8 xGA. As a result, it's hard to get enthused about Swansea's chances for promotion. They may well pull it off, but the other three teams are a step above from a data perspective. Barnsley Valerien Ismael was installed as head coach of a Barnsley side that gained just three points from their opening six games. At the time, they were 500/1 to reach the play-offs. CLICK HERE for Barnsley's Infogol xG stats and profile Their turnaround has been incredible, and driven by a vast improvement in defensive solidity.

Barnsley's 10-match rolling xG trendlines in the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship

Barnsley have conceded just 40.2 xGA in the 38 games since Ismael took charge, which first sparked a crossover between their 10-match xG trendlines, before a progressive widening of that gap over the rest of the season. Subsequently, the Reds are fully deserving of their place in the top six, and will prove to be a tough nut for any of the three teams, considering their style of play. Any side with a solid defence and a propensity to eke out wins in close affairs should be feared in the play-offs. ALSO READ: Is Dike set for 'Big Six' move?

CLICK TO READ: Is Daryl Dike heading for the Premier League?

Ups and downs in the EFL Premier League Relegated: Sheffield United Sky Bet Championship Promoted: Norwich, Watford

Play-offs: Brentford, Bournemouth, Swansea, Barnsley

CLICK TO READ: How Tim Krul and Emi Buendia secured Norwich promotion