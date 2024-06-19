Denmark vs England betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

CLICK for odds, form & stats in our NEW match page

BuildABet @ 15/1 England to win

Under 3.5 goals

John Stones 1+ shots

Harry Kane 2+ fouls won Click here to back with Sky Bet

"How shit were England against Serbia? Negative Southgate, he’s holding us back. Why won’t he just go for it? Sack him now! It worked for Ivory Coast at AFCON!" I added the last bit, but most of the rest has been doing the rounds for much of the last few days since England beat Serbia. It maintained a 100% record in opening matches at major tournaments for Gareth Southgate. Just how impressive his four wins from four is, is highlighted by the fact England’s previous four opening-game wins at major tournaments came across a 46-year period (1970-2016) - World Cups in 1970, ‘82, ‘90 and 2006 to save you Googling. Southgate’s record in matchday two fixtures is less positive, with all but the 5-1 thrashing of Panama at the 2018 World Cup ending in draws. However, this feels like the perfect match-up for England to book their place in the knockout stage with a game to spare.

What are the best bets?

Where in previous tournaments MD2 opponents Scotland and USA benefited from being under considerably less pressure than ENGLAND, that simply won't be the case on Thursday evening. Having been expected to qualify from Group C in the top two alongside England, Denmark’s failure to beat Slovenia has put that in serious doubt. While the Euro 2020 semi-finalists controlled spells of their opening fixture they were far from dominant, a reminder of just why it was they finished bottom of their group at the World Cup, below both Australia and Tunisia. From an England perspective this will be very different to facing a Serbia, quite possibly the most physical team in the tournament, with Denmark more content to try and challenge their defence technically and tactically. Good luck with that. For all the concerns pre-tournament about England's backline, their defensive record continues to be superb, making a win combined with both UNDER 3.5 GOALS and UNDER 2.5 GOALS the advised bets, to appropriately balanced stakes. CLICK HERE to back England win and under 3.5 goals with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back England win and under 2.5 goals with Sky Bet Most importantly, the prices of the manual double of England to win (8/11) and both under 2.5 (8/11) and under 3.5 goals (1/4) are considerably shorter to what several bookmakers are offering for the combination.

Declan Rice's pass map vs Serbia

On top of the Jude Bellingham love-in which has taken place - something I have taken a full part in - a debate that raged both during and after England’s win over Serbia was the make-up of both their midfield and front three, with much focus on the role of Trent Alexander-Arnold and the lack of impact from Phil Foden and Harry Kane. All of this conversation has caused DECLAN RICE’s excellent performance to be completely overshadowed. The Arsenal midfielder was outstanding, completing the most passes (77) of anyone in the match, creating a clear-cut chance and recovering the ball on nine occasions. He's as big as 25/1 to score first and 11/1 anytime, but it's the 4/1 to TO SCORE OR ASSIST that I'm interested in. His 15 goal involvements in the Premier League this season show the threat he now poses as far more than a sitting midfielder. CLICK HERE to back Declan Rice to score or assist with Sky Bet With so much focus on the rest of England's attacking threats, Rice may very well prove to be the outlet - as he was much of the time against Serbia.

Stats markets worth a look

John Stones is now a greater set-piece threat in the absence of Harry Maguire

Elsewhere, I'm sticking a few honourable mentions in that didn't quite make the staking plan. JOHN STONES 1+ SHOT is of interest depending on who you bet with. CLICK HERE to back Stones 1+ shot with Sky Bet Bet365 are offering 10/3, but the range of prices for this selection is huge, with a couple of firms willing to go above 2/1, but others giving odds-on quotes. England's record at set-pieces has been well documented at previous major tournaments, and with usual target Harry Maguire absent his longtime centre-back partner becomes a natural magnet at free-kicks and corners. As an added bonus, Stones' ability on the ball means he is more than comfortable stepping forward and becoming involved in the play, which depending on the state of the game may occur. KANE 2+ FOULS WON is another that is subject to serious price variation. CLICK HERE to back Kane 2+ fouls won with Sky Bet Serbia kicked the proverbial shit out of the England captain on Sunday evening, as he was fouled six times in total. Betfair and Paddy Power will give you 11/10 for the referee to give a foul in his favour on just two occasions against Denmark.

Team news It's hard to imagine England will make any changes from their win over Serbia, with the only update to team news that Luke Shaw missed training on Wednesday so still appears unlikely to feature, even from the bench. Denmark wing-back Joakim Maehle should start after coming off the bench in the draw with Slovenia. Brentford duo Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen were also introduced as substitutes in that match, with it expected that one of them will come into midfield.