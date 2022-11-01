Chelsea have approached Porto for striker Mehdi Taremi (The Sun).

Chelsea are hopeful of signing AC Milan's Rafael Leao before Thursday's deadline which Arsenal fear could trigger Milan to move for Gabriel Martinelli (Times, Sun).

Manchester United still believe they can sign Frenkie de Jong on deadline day despite a summer long saga seemingly ending in failure (Daily Express).

Billy Gilmour is expected to join Brighton on loan from Chelsea on deadline day (Daily Telegraph).

Douglas Luiz could join Arsenal or Chelsea on deadline day as Aston Villa worry he won't sign a new deal (The Sun).

Youri Tielemans could still leave on deadline day but it is unlikely to be to Arsenal, with a mystery club now in the mix (Daily Express).

Arsenal have approached Palmeiras over a deal for midfielder Danilo (Daily Mail).

Brentford have gazumped Arsenal by bidding £26m for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk (The Athletic).

Southampton could sign Cody Gakpo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Man City youngsters Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios before the deadline (Daily Telegraph).

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek is expected to join West Ham on deadline day (The Athletic).

Leicester want to sign Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga to replace Dennis Praet, who is on his way to Torino (Daily Mail).

Ajax's Mohammed Kudus is trying to force through a move to Everton by refusing to train (Daily Mail).

Leeds could move for Rangers winger Ryan Kent should Dan James join Tottenham, who have failed in a pursuit for Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco (Scottish Sun, Telegraph).

Meanwhile, Leeds want to bring in Sheffield United defender John Egan to help ease a growing defensive crisis (Daily Express).

They may also be forced to sign a new striker as they wait to hear how long Rodrigo will be out with a dislocated shoulder (Daily Mail).