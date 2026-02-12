Coventry vs Middlesbrough tips, predictions, best bets and match preview

Now this is a clash to get the juices flowing.

None of this turgid top flight, long throw in, silly set piece, balls-barely-in-play tosh.

A full blooded Championship slug-fest, two of the division's heavy weights going toe-to-toe. Get ready and act accordingly.

It’s a battle between the actual top two with hosts Coventry usurped by Middlesbrough last Monday, which was no mean feat considering the Sky Blues were 10 points clear at the end of November at a time where Boro had just had their manager Rob Edwards poached by Premier League bottom side Wolves.

In hindsight, it’s probably the best thing that could have happened to Boro.

Edwards had them overachieving, they were extremely low margin and out performing the underlying data. It was not sustainable.

His act of treachery allowed Kim Hellberg to swoop in and revolutionise the side.

Under Hellberg, Boro have taken the most points in the division (31), won the most games (10), lost the fewest (3), conceded the least amount of goals (12) and scored the second most (27).