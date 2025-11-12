Menu icon
Sporting Life
Rob Edwards

Wolves appoint Rob Edwards as new manager

By Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Football
Wed November 12, 2025 · 3h ago

Rob Edwards has been confirmed as the new Wolves manager on a contract until 2029.

He leaves Middlesbrough, who are second in the Championship, after just four-and-a-half months at The Riverside.

The former Forest Green, Watford and Luton boss, 42, takes over from Vitor Pereira, who was sacked after Wolves’ 3-0 defeat at Fulham, and inherits a side bottom of the Premier League table, without a win and eight points from safety.

Edwards' return to Molineux marks the start of his fourth spell at the club.

As a defender between 2004 and 2008 he made more than 100 appearances for the Old Gold before having two separate spells on the coaching staff, briefly serving as interim boss in October 2016.

His first game in charge will be at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday 22 November.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

