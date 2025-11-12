Wolves appoint Rob Edwards as new manager

Rob Edwards has been confirmed as the new Wolves manager on a contract until 2029.
He leaves Middlesbrough, who are second in the Championship, after just four-and-a-half months at The Riverside.
The former Forest Green, Watford and Luton boss, 42, takes over from Vitor Pereira, who was sacked after Wolves’ 3-0 defeat at Fulham, and inherits a side bottom of the Premier League table, without a win and eight points from safety.
Edwards' return to Molineux marks the start of his fourth spell at the club.
As a defender between 2004 and 2008 he made more than 100 appearances for the Old Gold before having two separate spells on the coaching staff, briefly serving as interim boss in October 2016.
His first game in charge will be at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday 22 November.
