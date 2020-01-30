Chelsea transfer news: Will Frank Lampard's side sign anyone before deadline day? We look at their transfer targets

As we close in on transfer deadline day we take a look at who Frank Lampard could bring in to bolster Chelsea.
After all that commotion around Chelsea appealing their transfer ban and being able to recruit in January, the Blues are yet to add to their squad.
Frank Lampard reportedly has a £150m transfer war chest, but the Blues boss has urged the board to make additions, with a 'strong feeling' as to where the squad can improve.
After Saturday's FA Cup win over Hull, he told BT Sport: "There is no movement to speak of now.
"We got a punishment in the summer and it is meant to hurt you. We lost one of the biggest players in our history in Eden Hazard. That is the situation."
"My job is to work every day on the training ground to make the players better. The other part is looking at how we can move forward by bringing in players.
"We lost ground last summer and we need to make moves now to take us forward. I have a strong feeling of where we can improve personnel-wise to take us forward.
"So for me it’s clear. The money of it is not my job but I have to be honest and truthful. Short-term recruitment is something we have to get right."
As we get down to the final hours of the transfer window, will the Londoners be able to add to their squad and bolster their top four hopes? We look at their options, using Sky Bet's transfer odds...
Who are they backed to sign?
Dries Mertens - Evens
With a striker among the priorities due to Tammy Abraham's injury, and the team's reliance on the England forward, the odds have shortened on their chances of signing Belgian forward Mertens.
The 32-year-old though, according to The Sun, is keen to become Napoli's record goalscorer before considering leaving the Italian giants.
Mertens currently sits just four short of Marek Hamsik's tally of 122. His contract does run out in the summer though and Napoli may be tempted to cash in on him before the deadline.
Edinson Cavani - 6/1
With a forward high on Lampard's wishlist, Cavani has been strongly linked due to the fact he handed in a transfer request at Paris Saint-Germain.
Atletico Madrid is reportedly the preferred destination for the 32-year-old Uruguayan, but the £12.6m fee that the Ligue 1 champions are holding out for is proving to be a sticking point.
Diego Simeone's side remain in the driving seat and, although Cavani could be Chelsea's answer in the short term, the odds suggest the Spanish capital is his likely destination.
Boubakary Soumare - 7/1
The Lille midfielder has been strongly linked with both Chelsea and Man United this month, with it looking a case of him choosing his January destination.
The 20-year-old defensive midfielder, though, could now stay put with Lampard recently admitting his interest in Soumare, but making it clear it was not a deal he was looking at for this month.
Lampard, whose side faced Soumare and Lille in the Champions League earlier this season, said: “I’m aware of him as a player but he’s not on my radar for this window, to be fair.
“We played against them and I know he’s a good player but that’s one that’s not on the immediate radar, albeit he’s a good player.
“But he’s another club’s player.”
His current deal in France runs until 2022 and Wolves reportedly had a £34m bid rejected last year, so it could take close to £50m to secure his services.
Elsewhere...
- Nathan Ake - 8/1
- Timo Werner - 8/1
- Jadon Sancho - 10/1
- Jude Bellingham - 121
- Dayot Upamecano - 14/1
- Krzysztof Piatek - 16/1
What do they need?
A striker is the main priority with Olivier Giroud linked with moves elsewhere, including Spurs and Inter Milan. The Frenchman has had a bit-part role under Lampard, with just seven appearances in all competitions, while Michy Batshuayi still does not inspire them much in Abraham's absence.
Christian Pulisic's return from injury in the next couple of weeks will be a timely boost for Lampard's squad, a timely boost with them in desperate need of a wideman - such as talisman Eden Hazard who carried them so often last term.
A bolstered attack is the desire for both Lampard and Chelsea fans, but time is running out for them to get some bodies in.
Deal they should do?
Moussa Dembele - 6/1
The Blues reportedly had a £34million bid rejected by Lyon for the former Celtic forward, with the French club appearing to be standing firm in their attempts to keep him until the summer.
At this price, they would be much better investing in him than Cavani - Cavani is the talent but he is over 30 while Dembele is 23, so the Frenchman could be suited in this young, exciting Chelsea side.
Dembele recently said: "I am a Lyon player and I will remain so until the end of the season. I do not think that there will be a departure this winter. Lots of things are being said. It is up to me to ignore that and remain concentrated on the pitch."
His record speaks for itself - 51 goals and 18 assists in 84 Celtic appearances, 37 goals and 12 assists in 77 apps for Lyon and 19 goals and nine assists in 64 appearances in the early days of his career at Fulham.
JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW
With Deadline Day fast approaching, stick with Sporting Life for all the latest transfer news, with our live daily blog here and done deals for the month available here.
We will be providing live coverage on Friday ahead of the 2300 GMT deadline, keeping you across all the completed transfers across the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Odds correct as of 0930 on 30/01/20
Follow Sporting Life on social media - find us on Facebook here or tweet @SportingLifeFC
Related football links
- Transfer Window: Latest updates
- January Window: Done deals
- Laura Woods column: Here's to you, Allan
- Spurs transfers: Still to be done?
- What do Man City need?
- What impact will Augustin make at Leeds?
- Bruno Fernandes: What United will gain
- Super 6: Enter NOW!
- Fantasy Football: Pick your team now!
- Football results