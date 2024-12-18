Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Chelsea will be hoping to sign off their maiden Europa Conference League group stage with a 100% record on Thursday. Shamrock Rovers come to the Bridge in what will be a battle between the joint-second best defensive sides in the competition. The Blues only need a point to top the 36-team league and although Enzo Maresca is expected to rotate heavily, the understudies are 1/20 to sign off with a win. Rovers begin the week in 6th place on 11 points, with a cluster of nine teams within striking distance should they lose on Thursday. A point might be enough to see them ensure a top eight finish for Stephen Bradley’s side.

What are the best bets? If I was only allowed to tip one bet for this game, it would be JOAO FELIX TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Joao Felix to score anytime with Sky Bet Chelsea’s £42m B-lister has only made two Premier League starts this term, having to try and impress Maresca in the Europa Conference League. It must put a dent in Felix’s ego having reached the quarter finals of the Champions League with Barcelona last season. You wouldn’t know it though, the Portuguese playmaker has started three of the Blue five games and scored four times. Will he actually play? That is the caveat. Backing him at evens with bet365 appeals though because if he doesn't make the XI the bet is void and stakes are returned.

One player who is almost certain to start is Shamrock Rovers keeper LEON POHLS, and he is an eye-watering 9/1 TO BE CARDED. CLICK HERE to back Leon Pohls to be carded with Sky Bet The stopper has notched up four cards in 13 continental appearances this season in Champions League qualification, Europa League qualification and the group stages of the Conference League. The angle is simple. The visitors ideally need a result and although they are unlikely to get one (8/1 double chance), I think Pohls will be running down the clock from minute one.

Team news Mykhaylo Mudryk could face a suspension after he failed a drugs test in November whilst away on international duty with Ukraine. He is unlikely to feature on Thursday. Joao Felix and Romeo Lavia are back after missing the Brentford game although the latter is unlikely to feature on Thursday. Benoit Badiashile is injured, Carney Chukwuemeka and Ben Chilwell could miss out due to illness. Johnny Kenny will lead the line for the visitors, the Celtic loanee is the joint top scorer in this competition netting five times.

Predicted line-ups Chelsea: Jorgensen; Vale, Disasi, Acheampong, Cucurella; Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall; George, Nkunku, Joao Felix; Marc Guiu Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Honohan, O'Neill, Poom, Watts, Burns; Farrugia, Kenny.