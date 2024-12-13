Celtic vs Rangers betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 30/1 Callum McGregor to be carded

Greg Taylor to be carded

James Tavernier to be carded Click here to back with Sky Bet

It’s time for another Old Film meeting. This time the Glaswegian juggernauts square off in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park. Celtic won the last meeting 3-0 in the Scottish Premiership, they didn’t have to get out of third gear and have since motored 11 points clear of Rangers. Brendan Rodgers' side have only lost once all season, albeit it was a 7-1 demolition at Dortmund in the Champions League, but on Scottish soil they are unbeaten and have only failed to win one of their 18 games. The Green and Whites have been particularly imperious in this competition, scoring 14 times and conceding three en route to the final. Celtic have the bragging rights as well, unbeaten in the last six games with Rangers, and are odds on to lift the Victory Cup this Sunday.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

As for the Gers, it is tricky to make a case for them. Domestically, they have been inconsistent, losing three times this term. They were also trailing against Motherwell in the semi-final before second half goals from Cyriel Dessers and Nedim Bajrami ensured they would be returning to Hampden Park. Philippe Clement’s side might turn it on for the big occasion though, that is what they have been doing in the Europa League. Rangers drew with Tottenham on Thursday, in a game they perhaps should have won, and have only lost one of their six games.

What are the best bets? I previewed the RANGERS match with Spurs and touted their shot line, I think it is worth taking on again here. Bet365 have the Gers priced at even money to have OVER 10.5 SHOTS on Sunday, a feat they have managed in the league meeting in September. CLICK HERE to back Rangers 11+ shots with Sky Bet

In fact, you would have to go all the way to August to find the last time they failed to have at least 11 shots in a game. They didn’t manage it in both Champions League qualification games with Dynamo Kyiv and their opening game of the season against Hearts. This bet would have clicked in 20 of their 23 games, including the defeat against Lyon and trips to Olympiacos, Nice and Malmo in Europe. The dynamic of the clash suits, Celtic are expected to win and should they go ahead Rangers will have to attack which will surely lead to some shots.

Team news The final could come too soon for Odin Holm who is nursing a calf strain. Alistair Johnson has declared himself fit despite not featuring in the five games since the draw with Zagreb after picking up an injury. As for Rangers, Clement has kept his cards close to his chest. John Souttar may miss out for Rangers after the central defender hobbled off against Spurs on Thursday. Tom Lawrence and Neraysho Kasanwirjo may have to sit this one out but Ianis Hagi and Danilo should be declared fit.

Predicted line-ups Celtic: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; Engles, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Propper, Balogun, Jefte; Raskin, Hagi; Cerny, Diomande, Igamane; Danilo