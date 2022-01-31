Celtic and Rangers meet in the second Old Firm derby of the season, with just two points separating the two Glaswegian clubs at the top of the Scottish Premier League. Jake Pearson provides his best bet.

Not for a long time has an Old Firm derby had as much riding on it as this one has. Just two points separate the two Glaswegian clubs at the top of the Scottish Premiership, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men leading the way, but Celtic has been in fine form of late, winning nine of their last ten matches. It has a serious, nail-biting title race on its hands again, and this fixture could go a long way to deciding who will be crowned champions. There is no doubt that losing Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa was a blow for Rangers, but in van Bronckhorst they have a manager with a clear vision, and the Dutchman seems to be getting his philosophy across more and more with each passing game.

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Celtic 23/20 | Draw 12/5 | Rangers 23/10

The champions are yet to lose under van Bronckhorst since his appointment, and he, and all his players, will be determined to ensure that his first defeat does not come at the hands of Rangers’ bitterest rivals. As mentioned, Celtic have really begun to pick up under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou, unbeaten in the league since September and arriving into this fixture on a run of five successive victories in all competitions. A stoppage-time winner against Dundee United at the weekend – scored after Celtic had been reduced to ten men – was a huge boost for the Bhoys, helping them make up ground in the title race – Rangers having been involved in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Ross County earlier in the day. The reverse fixture between these two finished 1-0 to Rangers at Ibrox back in August, but a lot has changed since then and Celtic, in particular, are a much more accomplished team now.

Despite their improved form however, Celtic are not the type of team to hammer their opponents – only three of their last 15 matches have seen either team win by one than a one-goal margin. Defensively, they have improved drastically this term, conceding just 13 goals in the league, keeping clean sheets in 52% of their matches. No team has won more games to nil than the Bhoys this season – Rangers have won the same amount – and for a team challenging for the title, an average goals per match of 2.61 (Celtic goals + opponents goals) is comparatively low. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ has landed in 61% of Celtic matches this season, including in nine of their 11 home fixtures, and that looks the best bet in this fixture. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'NO' with Sky Bet Rangers’ Both Teams to Score ‘NO’ percentage is just below 50, but that figure shoots up to 75 across their last eight matches (six out of eight). Also, 13 of the last 18 meetings between these two have seen either one or neither team find the back of the net – a 72% strike rate – which would imply odds of roughly 2/5. There are obviously many more factors to account for here, but even with that basic information, the current price of 23/20 is beginning to look on the generous side. Add into the mix the fact that Celtic have conceded just two goals all season at Parkhead, and it is not too difficult to see this match being low scoring.

Celtic v Rangers score prediction and best bets 1pt Both Teams to Score ‘NO’ at 23/20 (BetVictor) Score prediction: Celtic 0-0 Rangers (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct 1630 GMT (31/01/22)