The pendulum that dictates momentum at the top of Scottish football can only ever point in the direction of one team.

When one of Glasgow’s big two teams is on the rise, it is the unwritten rule of the sport north of the border that the other must be on the decline. This season the pendulum has swung back and forth, but Celtic and Rangers have never been united by anything more than rivalry. Celtic in the ascendancy This is certainly true now. Rangers’ victory in the first Old Firm derby looked to have put them on course for a second straight Scottish Premiership title as Celtic struggled to find their feet under Ange Postecoglou. Now, though, with the second Old Firm derby coming on Wednesday night, it’s Celtic who are moving in the right direction as Rangers stand still. A Celtic victory over Rangers would lift them above their historic rivals and into top spot in the Scottish Premiership table.

It would also illustrate where the two teams are at this moment in time with Postecoglou’s revolution slowly but surely turning Celtic into the most dynamic, entertaining side in the country. Rangers, on the other hand, are still looking for the way forward after the surprise departure of Steven Gerrard. Gers with room for improvement At first, Giovani van Bronckhorst appeared to have resolved some of the defensive issues experienced towards the end of Gerrard’s tenure, keeping six straight clean sheets in the league, but the balance of the Dutchman’s set-up has been questioned. On more than one occasion, Rangers have been too ponderous and slow with their use of the ball in the final third. On Saturday, relegation-threatened Ross County also blew open the notion that the Ibrox outfit are stronger defensively under Van Bronckhorst, scoring three goals, all three of them from individual errors. Statistically, Rangers remain the tightest defensive unit in the Scottish Premiership this season, conceding a league-best 6.6 shots per game - Celtic’s tally of 6.8 shots conceded per game is second-best. In terms of control, though, Rangers aren’t putting up the numbers that Postecoglou’s team are. Control is key for Bhoys Celtic’s average share of possession per match (70.7%) is the highest in the division and is significantly higher than Rangers’ average share of 64.0%. On top of this, Celtic are also averaging more shots on goal per game than their closest rivals (21.7 compared to 19.3). This underlines the progress Postecoglou has made over the court of the season.

Almost every signing made by Celtic since the summer transfer window has moved them closer to Postecoglou’s vision. Kyogo Furuhashi might not be fit for Wednesday’s clash, but the Japanese international has given Celtic the sort of movement in attack they desperately lacked at times last season. On technical ability alone, he might be the most talented player in Scotland right now. Reo Hatate has also made a strong impression after arriving in Glasgow last month with Matt O’Riley exactly the sort of proactive, technically excellent midfield operator that epitomises how Postecoglou has changed Celtic. On Wednesday, Rangers will face an opponent keen to press them high out of possession and suffocate them with their quick movements in possession. Rangers boast the better individuals Van Bronckhorst has yet to truly make his mark on Rangers, but the loan additions of Amad Diallo and Aaron Ramsey might have given the defending champions the edge when it comes to individual quality. Diallo scored within five minutes of his Rangers debut against Ross County and Ramsey, if fit, has the potential to add more goals from midfield.

A strong start to a loan spell at Rangers for Manchester United's Amad Diallo, with his goal coming in the 5th minute. pic.twitter.com/ZbcrxDhgwJ — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) January 29, 2022

Under Gerrard, Rangers relied on Borna Barisic and James Tavernier for width and creativity in the full back positions. Now, though, Van Bronckhorst wants these things from his wide attackers. If Celtic can keep Ryan Kent and Diallo quiet, they stand a good chance of holding Rangers at arm’s length, especially with Alfredo Morelos on international duty. Not for over a decade has Scottish football’s top flight produced a genuinely captivating title race, but this season’s is making up for lost time with just two points between Celtic and Rangers after 23 fixtures. More twists and turns are in the pipeline, but Wednesday presents Rangers with the chance to push the pendulum back in their direction and Celtic the opportunity to prove why it has swung towards them in the first place.