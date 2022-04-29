Celtic can all but clinch the Scottish Premiership title with victory over Rangers in Sunday's Old Firm derby. Joe Rindl previews the game and picks out a best bet.

It's a familiar story in the Scottish Premiership, with leaders Celtic and title holders Rangers battling it out for the title. Although the battle looks to be almost over. Celtic will go nine points and at least 21 goals clear with three games left if they win at Parkhead on Sunday, all-but sealing the title for Ange Postecoglou’s side. One further point would then be needed from the Bhoys' three final fixtures to officially wrap up the title. Only a win will do for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men.

Kick-off time: 12:00 BST, Sunday
TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

With both sides still to play in-form, third-placed Hearts before the end of the season, Rangers will certainly not have made the Europa League their sole focus. If anything they ought to be encouraged by a battling display in Leipzig on Thursday, where only a late Angelino stunner denied them a hard-fought goalless draw. Yes, the Hoops are looking for a third consecutive league win over their bitter rivals, but Rangers got the upper hand in their Scottish Cup semi-final on Easter Sunday, edging Celtic 2-1 in extra time.

Rangers were 3/1 to win in 90 minutes that day, the longest any side had been to win an Old Firm derby this season - until this weekend. The 16/5 about the Europa League semi-finalists to secure successive triumphs over their old enemy looks too big, therefore RANGERS WIN should be backed. CLICK HERE to back Rangers to win with Sky Bet Van Bronckhorst's men have collected the most points per game on the road in the Premiership this season, winning their past five. They are a value selection to make that six, and keep the title race alive.

