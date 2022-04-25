It is a familiar story in the Scottish Premiership with league leaders Celtic and champions Rangers battling it out for the title.

Celtic will go nine points and at least 21 goals clear with three games left if they beat Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday. The Hoops are looking for a third consecutive league win over their city rivals but Rangers got the upper hand in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Easter Sunday. Current Scottish Premiership table 1. Celtic | Played: 34 | Points: 85 | Goal Difference: +61 2. Rangers | Played: 34 | Points: 79 | Goal Difference: +42 3. Hearts | Played: 34 | Points: 60 | Goal Difference: +16

Victory would all but seal the title for Ange Postecoglou’s side, with only one further point needed from their three final fixtures to officially wrap up the title should they win at the weekend. It would be Celtic's 10th league triumph in 11 seasons.

Scottish Premiership winner odds (via Sky Bet) Celtic - 1/33 (97%)

Rangers - 10/1 (10%) Odds correct at 1830 GMT (25/04/22)

'Nice to see him getting credit' With the Hoops on the verge of the title, midfielder Tom Rogic is thrilled to see compatriot Postecoglou proving the doubters wrong after being appointed as Neil Lennon's replacement in the summer. Rogic played under his fellow Australian while he was Socceroos’ national team between 2013 and 2017.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has had quite the impact

“I laugh sometimes when I look back because although I knew him quite well, I think there was a perception of ‘he’s from Australia, from the other side of the world, who is this guy?" said Rogic. “People have found out pretty quickly that he’s good at what he does and there’s a reason the club brought him here. “Football’s a funny game and it doesn’t always work how you expect, but having worked with him I knew the way he goes about managing so I was quietly confident he’d be a success here. “I know it’s easy to say that now, but as a player I would say he’s a top manager and it’s nice to see him get the recognition he deserves.

What are Celtic's remaining fixtures? Sunday, May 1: Rangers (H)

Rangers (H) Saturday, May 7: Hearts (H)

Hearts (H) Wednesday, May 11: Dundee United (A)

Dundee United (A) Saturday, May 14: Motherwell (H) What are Rangers' remaining fixtures? Sunday, May 1: Celtic (A)

Celtic (A) Sunday, May 8: Dundee United (H)

Dundee United (H) Wednesday, May 11: Ross County (H)

Ross County (H) Saturday, May 14: Hearts (A)