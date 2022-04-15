Fresh from booking a place in the Europa League last four, Rangers take on Old Firm rivals Celtic for a place in the Scottish Cup final. Joe Townsend picks out a best bet.

Football betting tips: Old Firm 1pt Rangers to win in 90 minutes at 11/4 (VBet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A slump in league form from Rangers combined with a five-game winning run for Celtic, which included a 2-1 win at Ibrox, has seen the Hoops open up a six-point advantage at the top of the Scottish Premiership table. Celtic's 27-match unbeaten league run will have to come to a spectacular end for Ange Postecoglou not to deliver the title come May. But, while Giovanni van Bronckhorst may be denied league glory in his first season back at the club as manager, his side's extra-time win over Braga on Thursday means he still has two opportunities to deliver a trophy. At 13/2 to win the Europa League though, the Gers are the clear outsiders of the remaining quartet. The Scottish Cup is undoubtedly Van Bronckhorst's best chance of ending this campaign with some silverware.

It's just a fortnight since the last Old Firm derby, one that went the way of Postecoglou's men. That day, Celtic were a best price of 2/1 for victory - almost double what they are on Sunday. Granted, that meeting was an away game at Ibrox and this is on neutral ground at Hampden Park, but they still feel too short to back. Even at Parkhead back in February as hosts they were generally priced at 23/20. This will be the fourth time these teams have met this season, the third under these managers, and despite being Europa League semi-finalists, Rangers head into the latest contest as the biggest price either side has been. Even the 5/2 available with Betfair, and several others, is longer than any team has been to win the Old Firm derby this season. There may be some hesitancy given the Light Blues' involvement in extra time on Thursday, but this is a selection that represents significant value, meaning the 11/4 on offer for RANGERS TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES should be backed accordingly. CLICK HERE to back Rangers to win in 90 minutes with Sky Bet

Rangers v Celtic best bets and score prediction 1pt Rangers to win at 11/4 (VBet) Score prediction: Celtic 1-2 Rangers (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1345 GMT (15/04/22)