Kemar Roofe’s extra-time winner sends Rangers into the Europa League semi-finals
Rangers 3-1 Braga: Kemar Roofe’s extra-time winner sends Glasgow side into Europa League semi-finals

By Sporting Life
22:56 · THU April 14, 2022

Kemar Roofe’s dramatic extra-time goal sent Rangers into the Europa League semi-finals with a breathtaking 3-2 aggregate win over Braga at Ibrox with the visitors finishing with nine men.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg of their quarter-final tie in Portugal last week, Gers captain James Tavernier levelled after just over a minute and Roofe soon had the ball in the net only for VAR to rule it out.

Roofe hit the bar before Braga defender Vitor Tormena was sent off in the 42nd minute for denying the Gers striker a goalscoring opportunity with Tavernier firing in the resulting penalty.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side should have killed off the tie in the second half but were stunned in the 83rd minute when David Carmo scored to level the tie at 2-2 and take it to extra-time where Roofe pounced to score in the 101st minute before substitute Iuri Medeiros was also sent packing.

There was as much relief as joy at the end of the 120 minutes but nevertheless it is the Light Blues’ first European semi-final in 14 years and they face RB Leipzig after the German side overcame Atalanta on a 3-1 aggregate.

It was one of the most remarkable European nights Ibrox had witnessed.

