Trailing 1-0 from the first leg of their quarter-final tie in Portugal last week, Gers captain James Tavernier levelled after just over a minute and Roofe soon had the ball in the net only for VAR to rule it out.

Roofe hit the bar before Braga defender Vitor Tormena was sent off in the 42nd minute for denying the Gers striker a goalscoring opportunity with Tavernier firing in the resulting penalty.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side should have killed off the tie in the second half but were stunned in the 83rd minute when David Carmo scored to level the tie at 2-2 and take it to extra-time where Roofe pounced to score in the 101st minute before substitute Iuri Medeiros was also sent packing.